New year, new sheen: Satin is all you need this festive season

New Year dressing usually swings between two extremes: overdone sparkle or safe black. Satin sits in the middle, and that’s exactly why it works perfectly. The fabric offers built-in sheen without sequins, texture without embellishment, and impact without overwhelming. Whether it’s silk satin that drapes close to the body or satin mikado that holds sculptural volume, the material does the heavy lifting on its own. Celebs are loving satin this season That’s why satin keeps returning every party season: it reads dressed-up on camera, moves well through long nights, and adapts easily to minis, corseted gowns, and clean boxy silhouettes without feeling dated. As Designer Payal Jain says, “Satin’s sheen comes from the way the fabric is woven, not added on. It reflects light softly and evenly, which gives garments depth and richness without overpowering the design. That’s why satin works across body types and occasions, it elevates the silhouette instead of distracting from it.” Across red carpets and private parties, celebrities are turning to satin for looks that feel current, camera-ready, and here is how you can channel lustre into your new year looks (without looking like an excessively blinged out Christmas tree) Soft sheen in pink

Ananya Panday wears a pale pink satin mini dress by Rebecca Vallance that keeps the look festive. The sleeveless cut and clean silhouette make it sharp and youthful, while the bow-tie cut-out detailing down the front adds visual interest without overwhelming the dress. The Chanel jewellery, especially the pearl headband and layered necklace, pushes the look into party territory while staying classic. Makeup and hair are kept clean, letting the dress and accessories carry the look. If recreating this look, add a cropped ivory faux-fur jacket to keep warm without hiding the satin’s soft sheen. Sculpted in red

Nora Fatehi wears a red satin dress by Atsu Sekhose that balances structure and femininity. The off-shoulder neckline frames the collarbones cleanly, while the fitted bodice holds shape, giving the satin a sculptural finish. The exaggerated bow at the waist breaks the monochrome red and adds volume without widening the silhouette. Minimal styling with black pumps and Viange Vintage earrings keeps the focus on the construction and colour rather than excess shine. If going for a similar effect, let bold satin stand alone, and layer with a sharp black tailored coat worn off the shoulders to preserve the neckline while keeping warm. Modern Audrey mini

Saba Azad wears an Atsu Sekhose embellished satin halter mini that channels true Audrey Hepburn energy. The pale pink satin keeps the base soft, while the black bow at the neckline gives definition. The halter cut exposes the shoulders and arms, balancing the otherwise straight silhouette. Subtle crystal embellishments are evenly spaced, adding texture without tipping into sparkle overload, and the mini length keeps the look youthful. Hair and makeup stay clean, letting the dress’s detailing be the focus. Style with sheer black tights and a structured wool coat to channel elegance while keeping warm. Clean-cut minimalism

Isha Ambani wears a Saint Laurent boxy dress in stonewash silk satin. The straight silhouette avoids body-hugging lines, letting the fabric’s soft sheen do the work. Long sleeves and a high neckline balance the mini length, keeping the look sharp and formal. The stonewashed finish dulls excessive shine, making the satin feel luxe. Styling stays minimal with pointed pumps, gold earrings, and a small sculptural bag. Elevate the look with knee-high leather boots and a streamlined wool overcoat for warmth that matches the dress’s clean lines. High-drama polka