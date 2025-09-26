Saif Ali Khan calls himself lucky after the knife attack: ‘It could have been the adrenaline but…’

Earlier this year in January, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan faced an unexpected situation at their Mumbai residence, which is probably any parents’ biggest nightmare. The star couple found an intruder in their 4-year-old son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh’s bedroom. Like a real life hero, Saif came between his family and the intruder to save his loved ones. The actor was stabbed multiple times after which he was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, where a piece of the knife was lodged in his knife. In a new interview, Saif remembered how his life flashed before his eyes as he lay on the floor of Jeh’s bedroom.

In a chat with Esquire India, Saif Ali Khan shared, “There’s this crazy sense of how lucky one is because [the knife attack] was damn close. And to walk away relatively unscathed is nothing short of miraculous.” The actor remembered, “It could have been the adrenaline but I remember thinking life has been colourful and I’ve been privileged to be in many places… not just in terms of money—so many people have much more money—but when I think of that rarefied atmosphere of Winchester, of all my travels with loved ones, the wine, my wife, my children…”