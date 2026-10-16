Samant Chauhan delivers desert magic at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI

There is a quiet magic in the way designer Samant Chauhan handles fabric. On Thursday at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, the designer once again proved why he remains a great storyteller on the runway.

Samant Chauhan and Pavleen Gujraal (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

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Twenty years after his Rajputana Couture debut, Samant Chauhan returned to the region's heritage with his Autumn/Winter 2026-27 presentation, Where My Home Is?.

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From the moment the show began, the music did something special—instantly transporting guests straight to the golden dunes of Jaisalmer.

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{{^usCountry}} Known for his two-decade-long love affair with Bhagalpur silk, Samant brought fresh energy to the traditional handloom, reimagining it through modern silhouettes across menswear, couture, and prêt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Known for his two-decade-long love affair with Bhagalpur silk, Samant brought fresh energy to the traditional handloom, reimagining it through modern silhouettes across menswear, couture, and prêt. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking about his inspiration, Samant later shared, “Bhagalpur silk represents a living tradition. It is an interesting coming together of craft and contemporary design, creating a new context for Indian craftsmanship.”

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The show closed with actor Pavleen Gujraal walking the ramp. “When you wear his clothes, you are wearing a part of India,” she noted after the showcase.

“I’ve worn his designs internationally, and people are always fascinated by the intricate thread work. Globally, our craftsmanship is far above the rest.”