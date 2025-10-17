Shehnaaz Gill: Diwali is best celebrated at the Golden Temple

For actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill, Diwali is all about being with her family and celebrating it with her loved ones. She believes that the festival feels truly special only when spent at home, surrounded by family, laughter, and festive cheer. “It’s going to be a working Diwali, but the best part is that I will be home this year, which is Punjab,” says Shehnaaz, adding, how she is a little sad as her brother Shehbaaz Badhesha is away from home as he is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. “I'm just a little sad that Shehbaz won’t be with us this year, but I am glad having him with us virtually through our TV screens,” she shares. Shehnaaz Gill

Reminiscing about her childhood Diwali memories, Shehnaaz recalls how she along with her family used to visit the Golden Temple during the festive season, an experience that remains close to her heart. “Kahin bhi chale jao, Golden Temple ki Diwali ka koi mukabala nahi hai. The peace that you will feel if you celebrate your Diwali there, it’s something else,” shares Shehnaaz, adding, “Jab hum chote the, tab sab sath mil kar gurudwara (Golden Temple) jaya karte the, aur ab itne saalo baad we have kept the tradition intact. Uss jagah mein sukoon hai, jo kahin aur nahi.”

Ask her how the meaning of Diwali has changed for her over the years, and the 31-year-old shares, “Diwali before was all about crackers, dheer sari mithai, playing around, and darshan. And now that I am more mature and can understand life better, the meaning has only changed for the better.” Shehnaaz adds, “Now, Diwali holds more meaning for me. Diwali is about light; I feel we should light a diya inside us first, so that we can get rid of the darkness inside us.”

With the festival also marking a season of indulgence, Shehnaaz admits that maintaining fitness can be challenging amid festive feasts. “I love Kaju Katli, and Diwali calls for it. Bahut mushkil hai usko resist karna; fitness zaruri hai, par Diwali par mithai toh banti hai.”

Talking about the festival, Shehnaaz is also mindful of the environmental impact that comes with the celebrations. “Air pollution is something we all need to think about. Diwali hai toh patakhe toh bajenge, but we need to act responsibly at the same time. It’s important to celebrate in a way that’s joyful but also responsible,” says the actor. “I will also burst crackers but just a few, for shagun, which is more than enough,” asserts Shehnaaz, adding, “I normally like giving it out to our community, it’s not only during the festival. Whether it’s donating to an orphanage or visiting an old-age home, these small gestures can bring so much joy.”

She ends with a hopeful note about the spirit of the festival. “For me, Diwali is not just about lights and sweets. It’s about bringing light into someone else’s life too. And if we can do that even in a small way, then that’s the real celebration.”