Soni Razdan on saying no to OTT: I don’t enjoy doing content that’s too edgy or explicit

Soni Razdan never imagined that the current chapter of her life would turn out the way it has. The actor, who is grandmother to Raha (daughter of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor), says, “I thought this would be the time I’d be mellow and do nothing. But it’s turned out to be the busiest time of my life. It’s not just acting; life has completely taken over in many ways.” Soni Razdan

Now, balancing her professional commitments with her personal responsibilities, the 68-year-old shares that her hands are “completely full” and “you’re hands-on busy,” she laughs, referring to her grandchild Raha. “There’s no such thing as sitting idle anymore,” she adds. Last seen in Songs of Paradise, Soni has largely stayed away from OTT projects, despite receiving many offers.

“I don’t want to do OTT because the kind of stories and content that are being made don’t align with what I’m comfortable with. I’m not someone who enjoys doing content that’s too edgy or explicit; that’s just not my space,” shares Soni.

This decision is rooted in artistic comfort rather than judgement. “It’s not about being resistant to change,” she says, adding, “It’s about knowing where you belong as an artist. I like keeping certain boundaries, and unless something meaningful comes my way, I’m happy staying away from that space.”