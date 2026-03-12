For almost as long as we can remember, Japan has proudly held the status of blooming the most beautiful sakura (cherry blossom) anyone can ever witness in the whole world. While that is true, India is not far behind either. Experience the magic of cherry blossoms across India this season (X) If viewing cherry blossom has been on your wishlist for a long time, but you couldn't travel to the land of the rising sun, fret not, India has a lot in store. From the white florals of Almora in Uttarakhand to a tiny village in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh and even in Surat, Gujarat, you can experience the beauty of viewing them without ever leaving the country. The best part? This is the perfect time to visit, as they are in full bloom. Dobhi village, Kullu Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Right around the house of travel blogger Shubham Mansingka lie sporadic cherry trees in their fruit orchards. You will find apricot or peach blossoms (pink) and plum blossoms (white), and they last for a very brief time, and the full bloom is hardly for 3-4 days, so you have to be very lucky to time it right. According to Shubham, the feeling of viewing them is “magical and cannot really be described in words.” “For years, I have been trying to tell everyone we don't need to go to Japan to experience cherry blossoms; we can experience them everywhere in the hill states. It is the most delirious sight when these white plum blossoms appear after months of winter slumber on the bare trees. There's not a speck of life anywhere else, and suddenly the valley is awash with these white blossoms, and then the pink ones continue. Next will be apple blossoms in another 5-7 days, then pear, if memory serves me right,” he says. Nearest airport: Kullu-Manali Airport (Bhuntar), about 30 km away Kasar Devi, Almora, Uttarakhand

Plum blossoms in Kasar Devi, Almora, Uttarakhand (Shubham Mansingka)

This place experiences a lesser-known cherry blossom season, often featuring wild Himalayan cherry or peach blossoms that bloom against the backdrop of snow-capped peaks. These flowers typically bloom between late February and March. Shubham describes the plum blossoms as the standout feature of the landscape during this period. He says that "the pearly white plum blossoms juxtaposed against the dark blue afternoon sky" is his favourite sight. He notes that the blossoms were so abundant it felt like it was “raining plum blossoms.” While plum blossoms seem more dominant, cherry blossoms are also present. “I remember while sitting on rustic wooden chairs at Tranquillity Guest House, the cherry blossoms were shedding their flowers, and one fell on my cheek. I would call that nature's way of kissing,” he recalls. Other blooms, according to him, include bright red Rhododendron flowers. Nearest airport: Pantnagar Airport (PGH), located approximately 115-120 km away Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Cherry blossoms in Srinagar

Here, the cherry blossom season occurs from late March to early April, transforming the valley with shades of pink and white, often accompanied by early-blooming almond trees. The season transforms historic gardens such as Badamwari Garden and Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden into pastel landscapes. “I usually walk through the gardens near Dal Lake to witness them. One time, an old shikara boatman told me that locals wait for this moment every year because it means spring, tourists, and life are returning to the valley. Many residents share small traditions tied to the bloom. A common local story is that families take evening walks under the flowering trees around Dal Lake, where children try to catch falling petals before they touch the ground, believing it brings good luck for the year. Garden caretakers in Mughal-era sites like Shalimar Bagh also speak about how the blossoms remind them of the valley’s long history of spring gardens built during the Mughal period,” says Sambhav Chopra, a local from the city. Nearest airport: Srinagar International Airport Ladakh

Another hilly region which blooms in mid-April to early May (depending on winter severity) is this. Areas such as Leh town, Nubra Valley (especially Turtuk, Diskit, and Hunder) and Sham Valley come alive with beautiful pink flowers during the famous Apricot Blossom Festival. According to photographer and travel creator, Laksh Puri, these apricot and apple blossoms are “a photographer’s paradise during bloom.” He also says that Turtuk and Nubra’s microclimate makes them bloom a bit earlier than central Leh. Travel creator Amit Saxena adds, “The full bloom phase is short, typically around a week, while the overall blossom window can last about two to three weeks. And what most travellers don’t know is that once blossoms turn completely white, that dreamy peak stage usually stays only about 4–6 days, making timing super important for photographers and travellers.” He further says that the Ladakh apricot blossom festival also celebrates local culture, traditional Ladakhi homes, and the region’s famous organic apricots. Nearest airport: Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport (IXL), Leh Shillong, Meghalaya