In this micro-nation in California, emails are banned, and so are Crocs; here's everything to know about Slowjamastan
In a desert in California, Slowjamastan is offering passports, titles and a playful escape from real-world chaos
Tucked between the date palm farms of California’s Coachella Valley and the Mexican border lies an unlikely “nation” that’s rewriting the rules of modern life. The Republic of Slowjamastan, spread across 11 acres of sun-scorched desert, may look like just another stretch of barren land — but step inside, and reality takes a backseat. Here, Crocs are constitutionally banned, reply-all emails are outlawed, and speeding is oddly acceptable if you’re racing home with tacos.
Slowjamastan is what’s known as a micronation; a self-declared entity that claims independence but is not officially recognised by governments. At the centre of it all is Randy Williams, better known as the “Sultan of Slowjamastan.” By day, he is a radio host in San Diego, but in this desert outpost, he presides over a growing community of around 25,000 “citizens.”
What started as a playful idea quickly evolved into something more elaborate. There is now a border checkpoint, a national flag, passports, and even a currency. “Suddenly I was buying police cars and coins and immigration booths,” Williams said to BBC, recalling how the project expanded. Over time, the micronation has developed its own identity, complete with named “states,” a national anthem, and ceremonial events that mimic those of recognised countries.
Citizenship, however, remains intentionally tongue-in-cheek. “Maybe you're a guy in North Carolina and you want to make your LinkedIn a lot stronger,” Williams said. “You can make up a title, pay a small fee and then – boom – you're a Member of Parliament.”
Despite its humour, the idea resonates with many. “I don't have to tell you how divisive everything is,” the Sultan said. “Every moment you open Facebook, people are losing friends and family members over politics. It's gotten so bad. Slowjamastan is the escape from all of that.”
Today, applicants from around the world are signing up, drawn by curiosity, amusement, or simply the promise of a break from everyday life. With plans to host MicroCon 2027, a gathering of micronations, Slowjamastan continues to blur the line between satire and statecraft, proving that sometimes, the most serious ideas begin as a joke.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More