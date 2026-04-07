In this micro-nation in California, emails are banned, and so are Crocs; here's everything to know about Slowjamastan

Tucked between the date palm farms of California’s Coachella Valley and the Mexican border lies an unlikely “nation” that’s rewriting the rules of modern life. The Republic of Slowjamastan, spread across 11 acres of sun-scorched desert, may look like just another stretch of barren land — but step inside, and reality takes a backseat. Here, Crocs are constitutionally banned, reply-all emails are outlawed, and speeding is oddly acceptable if you’re racing home with tacos. Randy Williams, better known as the “Sultan of Slowjamastan.” Slowjamastan is what’s known as a micronation; a self-declared entity that claims independence but is not officially recognised by governments. At the centre of it all is Randy Williams, better known as the “Sultan of Slowjamastan.” By day, he is a radio host in San Diego, but in this desert outpost, he presides over a growing community of around 25,000 “citizens.”

What started as a playful idea quickly evolved into something more elaborate. There is now a border checkpoint, a national flag, passports, and even a currency. “Suddenly I was buying police cars and coins and immigration booths,” Williams said to BBC, recalling how the project expanded. Over time, the micronation has developed its own identity, complete with named “states,” a national anthem, and ceremonial events that mimic those of recognised countries. Citizenship, however, remains intentionally tongue-in-cheek. “Maybe you're a guy in North Carolina and you want to make your LinkedIn a lot stronger,” Williams said. “You can make up a title, pay a small fee and then – boom – you're a Member of Parliament.”