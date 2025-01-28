It takes a village: Gems of countryside to explore in 2025

Dhordo, Gujarat Named the Best Tourism Village in 2023 by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Dhordo has transformed from a remote border village to a bustling hub for culture, art and eco-friendly living. Known for its traditional crafts like embroidery, weaving and tie-dye, Dhordo offers a chance to experience Gujarat’s rich heritage while celebrating rural development and cultural preservation. The village is leading the way when it comes to nurturing rural regions, conserving landscapes, safeguarding cultural diversity and celebrating traditional cuisines. It is situated approximately at a distance of 400 kilometres from Ahmedabad. Mawlynnong is located in the Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. In 2003, it was named the ‘cleanest village in Asia’ by Discover India magazine

Raghurajpur, Odisha

Dubbed the Heritage Crafts Village of Odisha, Raghurajpur is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. Most residents of this quaint village are involved in artisan crafts. These artists are an eclectic mix of patachitra painters, traditional mask makers, stone idol carvers, wooden toy makers and paper mache sculptors. Patachitra refers to traditional, cloth-based scroll painting based in Odisha and West Bengal as well as parts of Bangladesh. Other art forms popular here include tala-patachitra (palm leaf engravings) and traditional mask-making. Located about 11 kilometres from Puri, Raghurajpur is an ideal day-trip destination from both Puri and Bhubaneswar.

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Nicknamed “God’s Own Garden,” Mawlynnong is located in the Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. In 2003, it was named the ‘cleanest village in Asia’ by Discover India magazine, way before the launch of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Situated about 100 kilometres from Shillong, the village is known for its eco-friendly approach, with cone-shaped baskets acting as dustbins in the area. Villagers take turns to clean communal spaces, ensuring the village remains spotless. A visit to Mawlynnong offers not only clean surroundings but also a chance to experience the traditional Khasi culture and stunning views of surrounding forests and living root bridges. The name “Mawlynnong” means “Cavities in a Rock” (formed by rainwater), and you will find many such rocks in the village. As tourism grows, locals benefit from small businesses like homestays, souvenir stalls, eateries and guiding services. The nearest railhead from this village is in Guwahati, which is around 170 kilometres away.

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

The Ziro valley gets its name from the village of Ziro, the last outpost before the international border with China. Ziro, located in Arunachal Pradesh, is home to the Apatani tribe and is often called a “sequestered paradise” due to its lush green paddy fields. A contender for the tag of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the village is famous for its poly-culture and water management techniques in the terraced paddy fields. Nestled at 1,500 metres above sea level, Ziro is a popular destination for trekking and cultural experiences. The nearest major city, Naharlagun, is distant about 100 kilometres from it.