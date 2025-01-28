Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

It takes a village: Gems of countryside to explore in 2025

ByRuchika Garg
Jan 28, 2025 01:35 PM IST

Here are some must-visit villages in India where sustainable practices as well as cultural and natural heritage thrive

Dhordo, Gujarat

Named the Best Tourism Village in 2023 by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Dhordo has transformed from a remote border village to a bustling hub for culture, art and eco-friendly living. Known for its traditional crafts like embroidery, weaving and tie-dye, Dhordo offers a chance to experience Gujarat’s rich heritage while celebrating rural development and cultural preservation. The village is leading the way when it comes to nurturing rural regions, conserving landscapes, safeguarding cultural diversity and celebrating traditional cuisines. It is situated approximately at a distance of 400 kilometres from Ahmedabad.

Mawlynnong is located in the Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. In 2003, it was named the ‘cleanest village in Asia’ by Discover India magazine
Mawlynnong is located in the Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. In 2003, it was named the ‘cleanest village in Asia’ by Discover India magazine

Raghurajpur, Odisha

Dubbed the Heritage Crafts Village of Odisha, Raghurajpur is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. Most residents of this quaint village are involved in artisan crafts. These artists are an eclectic mix of patachitra painters, traditional mask makers, stone idol carvers, wooden toy makers and paper mache sculptors. Patachitra refers to traditional, cloth-based scroll painting based in Odisha and West Bengal as well as parts of Bangladesh. Other art forms popular here include tala-patachitra (palm leaf engravings) and traditional mask-making. Located about 11 kilometres from Puri, Raghurajpur is an ideal day-trip destination from both Puri and Bhubaneswar.

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Nicknamed “God’s Own Garden,” Mawlynnong is located in the Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. In 2003, it was named the ‘cleanest village in Asia’ by Discover India magazine, way before the launch of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Situated about 100 kilometres from Shillong, the village is known for its eco-friendly approach, with cone-shaped baskets acting as dustbins in the area. Villagers take turns to clean communal spaces, ensuring the village remains spotless. A visit to Mawlynnong offers not only clean surroundings but also a chance to experience the traditional Khasi culture and stunning views of surrounding forests and living root bridges. The name “Mawlynnong” means “Cavities in a Rock” (formed by rainwater), and you will find many such rocks in the village. As tourism grows, locals benefit from small businesses like homestays, souvenir stalls, eateries and guiding services. The nearest railhead from this village is in Guwahati, which is around 170 kilometres away.

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

The Ziro valley gets its name from the village of Ziro, the last outpost before the international border with China. Ziro, located in Arunachal Pradesh, is home to the Apatani tribe and is often called a “sequestered paradise” due to its lush green paddy fields. A contender for the tag of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the village is famous for its poly-culture and water management techniques in the terraced paddy fields. Nestled at 1,500 metres above sea level, Ziro is a popular destination for trekking and cultural experiences. The nearest major city, Naharlagun, is distant about 100 kilometres from it.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On