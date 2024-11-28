Meet Ava: The 3-year-old golden tabby tiger taking the internet by storm

Almost after two months of pygmy hippo Moo Deng who lives at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, eastern Thailand went viral, there’s another aww-dorable animal which has emerged as a new sensation. Three-year old, rare golden tabby tiger Ava

A three-year old, rare golden tabby tiger Ava is now grabbing attention online for its cuteness. Her photos were shared by the Chiang Mai Night Safari in northern Thailand on its Facebook page on November 18.

The zoo has emphasised this unique tiger lineage, which can be traced back to her parents, who were brought to the safari park from the Czech Republic and South Africa in 2015.

What’s alluring about Ava who was born on February 16, 2021, alongside her sister Luna, is her bright green eyes. Moreover, they belong to a rare breed of tigers known as golden or strawberry, also popular as Bengal tiger as it has a colour variation due to recessive gene.

As per the reports doing the rounds, not more than 100 such tigers are existing in the world.

Her cute, playful expressions garnered the interests of social media who went gaga over her. One user commented, “She looks so clean, as if she takes 10 baths a day,” while another one said, “If not friend then why friend shaped?”. Another user wrote, “Ava 1, Moo Deng 0.”