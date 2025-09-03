Planning a proposal? Romantic Indian destinations inspired by Taylor Swift's engagement spot

With news of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce still making waves, fans are curious about the picturesque Lee’s Summit in Missouri (USA), where he popped the question. Romantic Indian destinations inspired by Taylor Swift's engagement spot

While that dreamy, romantic spot is miles away and may even cost an arm and a leg to visit, India offers equally stunning proposal-worthy destinations, from serene beaches to starlit salt deserts.

Travel creators recommend Indian spots that capture the charm of Lee’s Summit or might even be a little better in terms of ease of planning. Just don’t forget to check the weather before you go.

Varkala Beach, Kerala

Beaches are timeless proposal spots, and Varkala, which is framed by red cliffs, golden sands, and the Arabian Sea, is a hidden gem and not tourist-heavy, say Sid & Priya.

How to get there: The nearest airport is Trivandrum International Airport, about 50 km away, with direct taxi and train connections to Varkala.

Things to do while you’re there: Surf early mornings, kayak in Paravore Lake’s mangroves, and visit the ancient Janardhana Swamy Temple by the sea. For a calming shared experience, you can also book a sunset yoga session on the beach.

Lloyd’s Botanical Garden, Darjeeling, West Bengal

“It is known for orchids and walking trails. Its secluded corners and natural beauty make it a perfect spot for an intimate proposal,” say travel duo Sid & Priya.

How to get there: Bagdogra Airport (approx 80 km away) is the closest. From there, shared taxis can take you to Darjeeling.

Things to do while you’re there: Explore the rare orchid collection and exotic Himalayan plants, take a ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (Toy Train) and visit the Happy Valley Tea Estate nearby for a tea-tasting session.

Hampta Valley, Himachal Pradesh

“Imagine asking the question against towering peaks, wildflowers and gushing streams; that adrenaline rush is unforgettable,” say travel creator duo Sneha and Ranjan Simkhada.

How to get there: The base point is Manali, about 50 km from Bhuntar Airport.

Things to do while you’re there: Go on a short trek to Chandra Tal (Moon Lake), explore Manali’s Old Town cafés before heading into the valley and try paragliding in Solang Valley for an adventurous date.

Lake Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan

A romantic proposal without a lakeside feels almost incomplete. Few places in India scream romance like Lake Pichola. “Get a private boat ride on the lake, surrounded by palatial architecture, which sets a magical stage for a proposal, making you feel like you are in a movie scene,” note Sid & Priya.

How to get there: Maharana Pratap Airport (22 km from Udaipur city) is the nearest. Various car rental services are available at the airport premises to provide a hassle-free commute.

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

Travel creator Rishita Sikka suggests the white salt desert of Kutch: “The pink skies during sunset, and the stars at night set the perfect backdrop for a dreamy nighttime proposal.”

How to get there: Bhuj is the nearest town with an airport (approx 80 km away). From there, taxis and state buses connect to the Rann.

Things to do while you’re there: Attend the folk performances at Rann Utsav (if in season); spend the night in a tent under the stars on the salt desert; visit Kala Dungar (Black Hill) for panoramic desert views; and explore local villages for Kutchi handicrafts.

Add-on décor tips

While these locations are breathtaking on their own, a few thoughtful touches can make them even more special: