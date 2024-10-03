Your guide to Navratri: 4 must-visit places for festive celebrations

Shardiya Navratri begins tomorrow and a kaleidoscope of festivities are all set to colour the landscape. From Pujo to Dandiya nights, here’s a festive guide on how to immerse yourself in the local culture and customs adding flavour to celebrations across India In Ahmedabad, Navratri is synonymous with Garba and Dandiya Raas. The city comes alive as men and women, adorned in vibrant traditional attire like kediyus and ghaghra-choli with mirrorwork

Durga Puja (Source: instagram)



Kolkata, West Bengal – Durga Puja

Among the most grand celebrations of the Devi, all of West Bengal transforms into a procession for Maa Durga, and its heart — Kolkata — becomes the home for beautifully decorated pandals for Pujo. “Durga Puja is not just a religious festival in Kolkata but a cultural spectacle, celebrated with art, food, and social gatherings,” says travel advisor Ashish Kumar. Women adorn the classic lal par sada saree, and the five-day festival starting with the Shashti becomes a carnivalesque affair. The final day, Dashami, is a deeply emotional and stunning event with the Holi Khela followed by the immersion of idols in the Hooghly River. The Kumartuli Park Pandal, known for its elaborate artistry is a good starting point, to be followed by the local-favourite Bagbazar Pandal, offering grandeur and tradition.



Ahmedabad, Gujarat – Garba and Dandiya Raas

In Ahmedabad, Navratri is synonymous with Garba and Dandiya Raas. The city comes alive as men and women, adorned in vibrant traditional attire like kediyus and ghaghra-choli with mirrorwork and gota-patti work, dance to the rhythmic beats of folk music. Garba, with its graceful circular movements, and Dandiya, involving the rhythmic clashing of sticks, are central to the celebrations. The best places to start your Navratri journey in Ahmedabad are the lively GMDC Ground and Rajpath Club, both famous for their vibrant Garba nights. For an even more immersive experience, head to Radhe Ras Garba, one of the biggest Navratri celebrations in the city.



Mysuru, Karnataka – Mysuru Dasara

Mysuru Dasara, also known as Nadahabba, is among of the grandest celebrations in South India, with over 6,500 artistes set to perform this year. The Jamboo Savari is a true spectacle, where caparisoned elephants carry the royal throne (howdah), weighing as much as 750kg, with an idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, in a grand procession outside the Mysore Royal Palace. Cultural performances accompany the marching elephants and tableaux, and you can witness the special rituals conducted to honour the goddess at Chamundeshwari Temple.



Kullu Dusshera (Source: instagram)



Kullu, Himachal Pradesh – Kullu Dussehra

While Dussehra, or the day after the nine-days of Navratri, is usually marked as the end of the Navratri festival, things happen differently in Kullu. “Kullu Dussehra, held in the picturesque Kullu Valley, is a week-long celebration that begins after Navratri ends,” says Delhi-based travel agent Ajay Kumar. Idols of deities from neighbouring villages are carried in a grand procession through the town, followed by a dramatic burning of a huge Ravana effigy. The internationally recognised celebrations would be amiss without a visit to Raghunath Temple.



