Valentines Day 2025: Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap on their 20-year long relationship

From dating in secret, meeting on staircases, and hitching rickshaw rides together for almost five years to exchanging vows, Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap’s love story is straight out of a film. And just like any love story, they have had their fair share of challenges. Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap say they started dating in 2005

Parupalli says their initial years as a couple weren’t easy as they had to keep their relationship under wraps. “We started dating in 2005. She was my first girlfriend. So initially, I was terrified of how I felt (about her). Back then, it was considered wrong to get into a relationship,” the 38-year-old recalls, musing, “It becomes challenging when you doubt yourself.”

Saina, on the other hand, says a sense of comfort initially drew her towards Parupalli. “We were in the Indian team, travelling together for all tournaments, and that’s when we started helping and supporting each other during training sessions and matches,” she recalls, gushing, “That’s when we started liking each other,” the 34-year-old Olympic medal winner added.

The two got hitched in 2018. Six years into their marriage, both admit that married life has its challenges and quirks. “We’ve known each other for so long that nothing really changed after marriage, but it’s nice to be together full-time,” says Saina, reflecting on their 20-year-long relationship.

For Parupalli, a relationship is always a work in progress: “We’ve both worked on this relationship. And the work never stops. It has to be a continuous effort.”