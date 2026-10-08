Vineet Singh, who worked with Nana Patekar in his last film, pays tribute

Actor Vineet Singh, who worked with Nana Patekar in the veteran actor’s last film, has paid an emotional tribute following his death. Currently shooting in the UK, Vineet recalled his recent time with Nana, their conversations and the memories that have stayed with him.

Vineet singh and nata patekar

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Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was found unconscious in the early hours of the morning and was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him with CPR for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at around 5.20 am.

Reacting to the news, Vineet said, “Waking up this morning to the extremely sad news of Nana Patekar sir’s passing was heartbreaking. It is difficult to believe. I am currently shooting in the UK and being so far away, I feel a strange sense of helplessness.”

Vineet had recently shared the screen with Nana in his last film, making his tribute particularly poignant. Recalling their time together, he said, “It was only recently that I got the opportunity to work with him in a film. The time I spent with him, our conversations and so many things he said keep coming back to me today. It feels like it was only yesterday.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also spoke about having grown up watching Nana’s work. “I grew up watching his work, and getting the opportunity to work with him will always be very special to me. His passing has left behind a very big void today,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also spoke about having grown up watching Nana’s work. “I grew up watching his work, and getting the opportunity to work with him will always be very special to me. His passing has left behind a very big void today,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Offering his condolences to Nana’s family and millions of admirers, Vineet added, “May God give his family and the millions of people who loved him the strength to bear this loss. Nana sir, you will always be remembered. Om Shanti.”

Nana’s last rites are scheduled to be performed at his farmhouse in Donje, on the outskirts of Pune, with full state honours.