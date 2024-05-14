Bhagyashree's 3-ingredient skin routine is just what you need in the morning

There's a lot of truth in kitchen beauty remedies with so many folks having their own homemade recipe for a face mask, scrub or wash. Recently, Bollywood actor took to Instagram to reveal what her beauty fix was and we think its's perfect for the summer! Sharing the tip in a video with the hashtag #tuesdaytipswithb, the actor said, “Everyone keeps asking me about my morning routine, so here it is. If you want your face to look bright like the morning sun, this is what I do.” Bollywood actor Bhagyashree has a special morning beauty routine(Instagram)

Simplifying the beauty regimen, the actor talked about her go-to skincare ingredients - oats, milk and honey - that pack a bunch of benefits to the skin. She posted, "This is a skin routine I follow in the morning.. 3 simple ingredients that make the magic possible... youthful skin. Milk and honey are both nourishing, hydrating and moisturising. They are also anti inflammatory (reduce acne) and anti aging (reduce fine lines)."

Bhagyashree further shared, “Powdered oats along with milk and honey make the perfect scrub, which helps in exfoliation without drying your skin.” She takes this, mixes it together and applies it on her face. She then allows this mask to dry on her face finally washing it off with cold water.



The actor added, "This mixture instantly gives your face a fresh glow. Do try this.”

Sure seems like a good way to lessen the effects of sun exposure and bring that healthy glow back!



