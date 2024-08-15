Celeb-endorsed bizarre beauty guide 101: Kim Kardashian’s salmon sperm facial to Tom Cruise's bird poop face mask

Beauty is pain has been repeated time and time again, making it a well-accepted notion, something that had to be borne, like an unusual neighbour or your partner’s funky hobby. But as the estimated US$646.20 billion beauty industry keeps growing and is influenced by celebrities, pop sensations and social media breakout stars, this adage is taking on a new connotation. Beauty is no longer about pain - that has been minimised, where you can’t even feel it anymore (hello, numbing creams, ultra fine needles and a lot more); but it is getting whacky. Poop facial is the steaming on trend on the block (representational image)(Unsplash)

Dung it, what’s going on here?

Recently, Brazilian model Débora Peixoto made heads turn, and not in a good way, as she shared a video of herself using poop as a face mask. She believes this will help to “prevent anti-ageing”. The influencer had earlier gone viral for giving herself a facial using her menstrual blood. She did manage to influence other women to give it a try and post about it on social media.

Stills from the video shared by Débora Peixoto, where she is applying her poop as a face mask (instagram)

With her, the hits keep on coming. Peixoto saved a little bit of her excreta in a jar, in her fridge! In the Instagram video, she wrote, “The craziest thing I've ever done in my life, I smeared my faeces on his face, now he [read sensible partner] doesn't want to be near me lol I saw a study about it and decided to try it! It worked for me, my skin stopped flaking!”

And it seems like she has done it again, as other TikTok users are following suit.

Don’t get pooped out

Now, it is not usual for skincare and wellness enthusiasts to put excrement on their faces; take snail mucin, which has become super popular since last year. It is a mucous-like substance secreted by snails to help them glide over surfaces It has been used for inflammation and anti-aging dating as far back as Ancient Greece.

Another hot product, literally, is the steaming droppings of the nightingale bird. With a fan base that includes actor Tom Cruise and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, this face mask is made by mixing it with rice bran and water. First used by the Koreans, they introduced it to the Japanese, where it got its name - geisha facial. These Japanese performing artists would use uguisu no fun as their own makeup remover to remove their thick white makeup and soothe their faces. Uguisu is the name of the species of the bird - the Japanese warbler, and “no fun” translates to “bird poo”. Guanine is the building blocks of DNA and RNA and is found in the droppings. They helped to brighten and lighten their complexions.

This poop facial is one of the most extreme facials that has made a buzz, what with all the bees swarming, online. However, there are a few other bizarre beauty trends, that were endorsed by celebrities. Here’s a look:

Salmon sperm facial

Starting of easy, media personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian got a salmon sperm facial and spoke about it on her family’s reality TV show, The Kardashians. She simply stated, "I got a salmon sperm facial with salmon sperm injected into my face", while talking to mum and manager, Kris Jenner.

Last year, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, actor Jennifer Anniston revealed that she too has tried it. “First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?’ ” Aniston said. Known as salmon PDRN aka polydeoxyribonucleotides, it is extracted from salmon sperm. Research has shown that there is some benefits to it, which is why celebs have been getting it injected into their face, usually via microneedling.

Period blood facial

With social media, giving something a cute nickname that is likely to trend, take Pookie, brat summer, hot girl walks, girl dinner, Barbie-core, andyou get my drift. Termed menstrual masking or moon masking, social media users have been smearing their period blood as a mask to better and clear skin, access stem cells and even feel a deeper connection to their own bodies. When the #periodfacemask was trending, several dermatologists came out to explicitly warn people against this practice.

Penis facial

If you had to double-look to read it again, yes, some actors have been known to get and talk about their penis facials. Before your mind wanders, actors Cate Blanchett reveals to Vogue Australia that she and her Ocean's 8 (2018) co-star Sandra Bullock got penis facials at Georgia Louise Atelier in New York, when asked, ‘What’s the most outlandish beauty treatment you’ve tried?’

Blanchett said, “Sandy [Bullock] and I saw this facialist… and she gives what we call the ‘penis facial’… I don’t know what it is, or whether it’s just ’cause it smells a bit like sperm — there’s some enzyme in it.”

The Hollywood EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor) Facial using stem cells collected from the foreskin of newborn babies. “The foreskin is collected during circumcision and the stem cells are then harvested and extracted through a centrifuge," Louise said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Later, Louise took to social media to clarify and explain: ““We are not using original stem cells, only clone!! The stem cells were [given] to a stem cell bank in Korea!!!!”