How to differentiate between fake and real Mounjaro?

Within just seven months of its March 2025 launch, Mounjaro, the drug used for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, became the country’s highest-selling medicine by value. Marketed by US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company, it recorded sales of ₹114 crore in March 2026 alone, as reported by Business Standard. Authorities recently seized counterfeit Mounjaro worth ₹56 lakh in Gurugram

However, this rapid rise has also opened the door to illegal activity. Authorities recently seized counterfeit Mounjaro worth ₹56 lakh in Gurugram, exposing a racket manufacturing and distributing fake injections. The development raises serious health concerns, as counterfeit versions may contain incorrect or harmful substances.

Signs to watch out for: Mounjaro is currently manufactured exclusively by Eli Lilly, as the patent is still active. Any product listing another manufacturer should be treated as fake. Buyers are advised to source the drug only through the company’s authorised stockists or licensed pharmacies.

Packaging is often the first giveaway. Misspelt words, poor print quality, or missing batch and expiry details are clear red flags. The batch number and expiry date should be printed —not loosely stuck— and must match on both the box and the injection pen.

Consumers should avoid purchasing from unregulated social media sellers or grey-market websites. Mounjaro is a prescription medication and must only be used under medical supervision.

Price can also be a warning sign. Deals that seem unusually cheap —or even discounts of around 25– 30% below MRP—should raise suspicion.

Another indicator is clinical response. If blood sugar levels rise unexpectedly, symptoms return, or the injection feels different from usual, the product may be counterfeit.

For added assurance, buyers can verify QR codes or barcodes on the packaging. If these do not link to an official manufacturer database, the product should be considered suspicious.