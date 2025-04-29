Tamil Nadu bans raw egg mayo; what are the alternatives?

Creamy, tangy, and versatile, mayonnaise can be found in countless kitchens around the globe. Egg mayo alternatives

Earlier this month, however, the Tamil Nadu government banned the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of egg-based mayonnaise for a year, citing public health risks. Kerala and Telangana have previously banned the condiment (2023 and 2024, respectively).

Why the ban?

The Tamil Nadu government’s notification classified mayonnaise made from raw eggs as a high-risk food. It further stated that the item carries a risk of food poisoning, especially from Salmonella bacteria, Escherichia coli, and Listeria Monocytogenes.

Experts weigh in

“Salmonella, one of the most recognised bacteria linked to food poisoning, is often found in raw or undercooked eggs. Symptoms include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea and fever. Mayonnaise may also be contaminated with E coli through improper handling or poor hygiene during preparation. Serious infection can result in complications,” shares paediatrician Dr Anamika Dubey.

This can be particularly harmful for individuals with conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, or diabetes. “Most brands are high in saturated fats and often contain trans fats, which can lead to inflammation and elevated cholesterol,” says dietitian Drishya Ale.

The alternatives

Opt for oil-based or eggless mayo, which has a lower chance of contamination. Dr Dubey adds, “It’s also a great option for vegetarians, people with egg allergies, or those who follow special diets.”

Drishya suggests healthy alternatives: “Homemade Greek yoghurt, hung curd, or even avocado are excellent. These offer nutritional benefits such as protein, probiotics, and healthy monounsaturated fats.”

Written by: Rajlekha Roy Burman