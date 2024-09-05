From bhindi to biryani samosa: Unique samosa combinations that went viral

On World Samosa Day (September 5), we take a look at unique variations of the humble street snack. From stuffing it with a vegetarian Indo-Chinese dish like Manchurian to loading it with chocolate, here's a roundup of the samosa combinations that have recently gone viral: Biryani samosa

Bhindi Samosa

Food blogger Ishant made waves on Instagram with a video featuring bhindi (okra) stuffed samosas. Paired with aloo and cholle sabji and green chutney, Ishant’s post intrigued viewers with the caption: “Samose toh bhot type ke khaye hai aap logo ne, kya kabhi khaya hai Bhindi Samosa? Taste ki baat ki jaaye toh tasty tha.”

Gulab Jamun Samosa

Digital content creator Abhishek Ashra’s playful experiment with gulab jamun-filled samosas captured attention online. His video, captioned “Have you ever tried gulab jamun samosa? This unique and funny experiment was made by us just for fun,” showcased this unconventional sweet and savory fusion.

Palak Paneer Samosa

In Ambala, Punjab, a sweet shop has introduced palak paneer samosas. A video from the shop’s owner proudly presents this unique variation: “Aapne bahut samosa dekhe honge, aap ko ye dikhate hain palak paneer ke samosa jo all over India me humari dukan par hi bante hain.”

Croissant + Samosa = Cramosa

This innovative dish combines a crispy samosa with a flaky croissant, served with a side of mint dip (aka India's famous 'Pudine ki chutney'). Spotted at Costa Coffee in Delhi Airport by Twitter user Priyal.

Chocolate and Strawberry Samosas

A viral video demonstrated the unusual combination of sweet chocolate and strawberry sauce with traditional samosas. This fusion intrigued and puzzled viewers, showcasing a dessert-style take on the savoury snack.

Macaroni Samosa

Macaroni-filled samosas sparked a lively debate online. While some appreciated the unconventional twist, others called for a return to the traditional potato filling, highlighting the ongoing conversation around samosa variations.

Manchurian + Samosa = Mamosa

Food blogger Chahat Bhalla shared a viral video showcasing a unique fusion dish: crispy samosas topped with savoury Manchurian served with mint and tamarind chutneys. This unexpected combination is sparking curiosity and cravings online!

On X (formerly Twitter), user ghalib e wosta shared a striking image of biryani-stuffed samosas. Captioned “Presenting biryani samosa,” this creation merges two beloved dishes into one crunchy snack.