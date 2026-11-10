Your holiday just got a little less chore-ful!

Guests checking out of holiday rentals may no longer have to strip bedsheets, wash dishes or take out the trash.

The change follows years of complaints from guests charged $100–200 (approx ₹9,495 to ₹18,989) for cleaning but still expected to tidy up before leaving (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Under updated global rules taking effect from November 20, Airbnb hosts will not be allowed to require such chores, particularly when guests are already paying a separate cleaning fee.

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The change follows years of complaints from guests charged $100–200 (approx ₹9,495 to ₹18,989) for cleaning but still expected to tidy up before leaving.

WHAT CHANGES FOR GUESTS

• Hosts cannot ask guests to strip beds, wash and put away dishes, or take out the trash

• Reasonable requests, such as conserving water during a local drought, will still be allowed

• Property rules will be clearly displayed in booking reminders

TRAVELLERS WELCOME THE MOVE

Neha Chaudhary, a healthcare consultant from Gurugram, says she faced a strict checkout list during a trip to Madrid, Spain. “I completely agree with this rule! Putting dishes in the sink or throwing trash in the bin is just basic manners. But asking guests to do laundry or strip beds right before checking out was too much, especially when we already pay a cleaning fee,” she shares.

BUT NOT EVERYONE AGREES

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{{^usCountry}} Rohan Malhotra, 32, a data analyst from Delhi, believes guests should still clean up after themselves. “Honestly, people complaining about basic clean up sound a bit entitled. You are staying in someone’s home, not a hotel. Clearing your takeaway boxes or rinsing a cup takes two minutes and is just common courtesy,” he tells us. WHAT INDIAN HOSTS THINK {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rohan Malhotra, 32, a data analyst from Delhi, believes guests should still clean up after themselves. “Honestly, people complaining about basic clean up sound a bit entitled. You are staying in someone’s home, not a hotel. Clearing your takeaway boxes or rinsing a cup takes two minutes and is just common courtesy,” he tells us. WHAT INDIAN HOSTS THINK {{/usCountry}}

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With the updated rules applying to Indian listings as well, local hosts will also have to align their checkout requirements with the new guidelines.

Vikramaditya Oberoi, a host in Goa, says cleaning practices differ between India and overseas markets. “Abroad, cleaning staff charge by the hour, which is why some hosts started asking guests to do chores like laundry or stripping bedsheets to save time. In India, cleaning fees typically go towards full time caretakers or local staff who handle the heavy cleaning after guests leave. We rarely ask guests to do heavy chores anyway. We just expect basic tidiness, like leaving dirty dishes in the sink rather than scattered around the house.”

WHAT HOSTS CAN STILL REQUIRE

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• Basic checkout tasks: Leave used dishes in the sink, gather used towels, and sort rubbish and recycling into indoor bins

• Switch off and secure: Turn off lights and air conditioning, lock up and return keys as instructed

• Follow reasonable rules: Observe disclosed rules on noise, smoking, pets and guest numbers

• Meet local requirements: Follow reasonable requests such as conserving water during a drought or securing rubbish from wildlife