Dr Shekhar Saxena is a visiting professor at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. He is a psychiatrist by training and worked previously at World Health Organization as the Director of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse from 2010 to 2018. His expertise includes providing advice and technical assistance to policy makers on prevention and management of mental, developmental, neurological and substance use disorders and suicide prevention. He has also worked closely with professional and civil society organizations. Before joining WHO, he worked at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He has authored more than 300 scientific papers including in high impact journals including forthcoming Lancet Commission on Global Mental Health and Sustainable Development.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 00:09 IST