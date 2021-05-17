0.61 per million Covishield doses reported clotting, bleeding: Health ministry

India has reported clotting and bleeding events in 0.61 per million doses of the Covishield vaccine administered against Covid-19, said Union health ministry on Monday, citing a report submitted by the national adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) committee.

“The AEFI committee has completed an in-depth case review of 498 serious and severe events, of which 26 cases have been reported to be potential thromboembolic (formation of a clot in a blood vessel that might also break loose and carried by the blood stream to plug another vessel) events – following the administration of Covishield vaccine – with a reporting rate of 0.61 cases/ million doses,” read health ministry’s formal statement.

Serum Institute of India (SII) locally manufacturers Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield, which is one of the two vaccines currently being used under national Covid-19 immunisation programme.

The other Covid-19 vaccine is Covaxin, which is co-developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Alerts were raised in some countries on post-vaccination ‘embolic and thrombotic events’ on March 11, 2021, particularly with AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine that’s manufactured as Covishield in India.

The Centre then decided to conduct an urgent in-depth analysis of the adverse events (AE) in India in the light of the global concerns.

“Bleeding and clotting cases following Covid-19 vaccination in India are minuscule and in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions in the country, a report submitted by the National AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) Committee to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said,” read the statement.

The national AEFI committee noted that as on April 3, 2021, at least 75 million (75,435,381) vaccine doses had been administered (Covishield – 68,650,819; Covaxin – 6,784,562). Of these, 65,944,106 were first doses and 9,491,275 were given as the second dose.

Since the Covid-19 vaccination drive was initiated on January 16, 2021, at least 23,000 adverse events were reported through the Co-WIN platform from 684 of the 753 districts of the country. Of these, only 700 cases— at the rate of 9.3 cases per million doses administered— were reported to be serious and severe in nature, according to the report.

“AEFI data in India showed that there is a very minuscule but definitive risk of thromboembolic events. The reporting rate of these events in India is around 0.61/million doses, which is much lower than the 4 cases per million reported by UK’s regulator Medical and Health Regulatory Authority. Germany has reported 10 events per million doses,” the ministry statement further read.

However, there were no such potential clotting or bleeding event reported among those who were administered Covaxin doses.

The report also says that the thromboembolic events keep occurring in general population as background and scientific literature suggests that this risk is almost 70% less in persons of South and South East Asian descent in comparison to those from European descent.

The ministry of health is separately issuing advisories to healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries to encourage people to be aware of suspected thromboembolic symptoms occurring within 20 days after receiving any Covid-19 vaccine (particularly Covishield), and report to the health facility where vaccine was administered.

Among symptoms that need to be watched out for are breathlessness; chest pain, pain in limbs or pain on pressing limbs or swelling in limbs (arm or calf); multiple, pinhead size red spots or bruising of skin in an area beyond the injection site; persistent abdominal pain with or without vomiting; seizures in the absence of previous history of seizures with or without vomiting; severe and persistent headache with or without vomiting (in the absence of previous history of migraine or chronic headache); weakness or paralysis of limbs or any particular side or part of the body (including face); persistent vomiting without any obvious reason; blurred vision or pain in eyes or having double vision; and change in mental status or having confusion or depressed level of consciousness.

The list also includes any other symptom or health condition which is of concern to the recipient or the family.

At least 134 million (13.4 crore) doses of Covishield vaccine have been administered as on April 27, 2021, in India.

“Health ministry is continuously monitoring the safety of all Covid-19 vaccines and is promoting reporting of suspected adverse events. Covishield, the Covid-19 vaccine, continues to have a definite positive benefit risk profile with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths due to Covid-19 across the world and in India,” the ministry statement read.