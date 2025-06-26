1 passenger killed, 3 others rescued as Badrinath-bound bus plunges into river

One passenger was killed and three others were rescued as a Badrinath-bound bus plunged into the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag on Thursday morning. Rescurers at the scene. (Sourced)

Reports said the three passengers were thrown out of the bus before it plunged into the river. The rest of the passengers and the vehicle were swept away. It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on the bus.

District information officer Rati Lal Shah cited preliminary information and said the Rudraprayag-Badrinath bus lost control and fell into the river below. “Rescuers swiftly launched a relief and rescue operation, managing to rescue injured passengers and rush them to nearby hospitals”.

He said one body was recovered from the site. “Search and rescue efforts were going on to locate other missing people.” Officials said the State Disaster Response Force, police, and district administration were working under the supervision of senior officials.