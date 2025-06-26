Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

1 passenger killed, 3 others rescued as Badrinath-bound bus plunges into river

ByNeeraj Santoshi
Jun 26, 2025 10:00 AM IST

District information officer Rati Lal Shah cited preliminary information and said the Rudraprayag-Badrinath bus lost control and fell into the Alaknanda River below

One passenger was killed and three others were rescued as a Badrinath-bound bus plunged into the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag on Thursday morning.

Rescurers at the scene. (Sourced)
Rescurers at the scene. (Sourced)

Reports said the three passengers were thrown out of the bus before it plunged into the river. The rest of the passengers and the vehicle were swept away. It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on the bus.

District information officer Rati Lal Shah cited preliminary information and said the Rudraprayag-Badrinath bus lost control and fell into the river below. “Rescuers swiftly launched a relief and rescue operation, managing to rescue injured passengers and rush them to nearby hospitals”.

He said one body was recovered from the site. “Search and rescue efforts were going on to locate other missing people.” Officials said the State Disaster Response Force, police, and district administration were working under the supervision of senior officials.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 1 passenger killed, 3 others rescued as Badrinath-bound bus plunges into river
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On