Home / India News / 1 terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter, operation still on: Jammu and Kashmir Police
india news

1 terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter, operation still on: Jammu and Kashmir Police

On Sunday, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama. He was killed during a cordon and search operation, which the security forces launched in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district.
The encounter between security forces and terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama started shortly after midnight.(Representative Photo/ANI)
The encounter between security forces and terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama started shortly after midnight.(Representative Photo/ANI)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama early on Wednesday morning, the police said. The encounter broke out after midnight on Wednesday and is still continuing .

"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The encounter started between security forces and terrorists at Usgam Pathri in the Rajpura area of Pulwama on Wednesday.

On Sunday, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The police said that during the search, the presence of the trapped militant was ascertained, and he was given ample opportunities to surrender.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pulwama encounter jammu and kashmir + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out