10 things to know about the Bangladesh ISKCON controversy, Chinmoy Das' arrest

The arrest of the former priest of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, over sedition charges has led to protests and unrest in Bangladesh. Kolkata, India - Nov. 28, 2024: Members of ISKCON, Kolkata hold a protest over arrest of ISKCON monk and Bangladeshi Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and demand his immediate release in Kolkata, India, on Thursday, November 28, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The arrest has also fueled concerns about the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.

India has expressed "deep concern" on Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest and has called on the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus.

Bangladesh’s minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5.

Here are ten things about the Banglades-ISKCON controversy.

