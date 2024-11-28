10 things to know about the Bangladesh ISKCON controversy, Chinmoy Das' arrest
The arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das has fuelled concerns over the condition of minorities in Bangladesh.
The arrest of the former priest of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, over sedition charges has led to protests and unrest in Bangladesh.
The arrest has also fueled concerns about the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.
India has expressed "deep concern" on Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest and has called on the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus.
Bangladesh’s minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5.
Here are ten things about the Banglades-ISKCON controversy.
- Chandan Kumar Dhar, also known as Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a former leader of the ISKCON, was arrested on November 25 at Dhaka airport.
- Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in connection with a sedition case filed against him and 18 others. Das is accused of hoisting a saffron flag above the Bangladesh national flag during a rally in October.
- Das' arrest also triggered protests by community members in various cities, including the capital, Dhaka, and the port city of Chattogram, where a lawyer was killed on Tuesday after protests turned violent. In Dhaka and Chittagong, the Bangladesh Police used tear gas to disperse a large crowd of Hindu protesters.
- Bangladesh's interim government chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, condemned the murder of the lawyer and urged people to keep calm and stay away from participating in any untoward activities.
- ISKCON urged the Bangladesh authorities to promote "peaceful coexistence" for Hindus in the country as it "strongly" denounced the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.
- Several political leaders in India, including those in the opposition, also voiced concern over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das. They appealed to the Narendra Modi-led central government to intervene in the matter.
- On Thursday, the Bangladesh high court rejected a petition seeking a ban on ISKCON's activities in the country. The court also emphasised the need for the government to ensure law and order and protect the lives and property of Bangladesh’s citizens.
- On the same day, ISKCON Bangladesh distanced itself from the monk, saying that his "actions are not representative" of the religious body. Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, the general secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh, said the monk had been removed from all positions of the organisation due to a breach of discipline.
- Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, however, backed the arrested Hindu monk, Chinmoy Krishna Das, saying he was "unjustly arrested" and must immediately be released. Hasina called upon the Bangladesh government to protect religious and ethnic minorities that have braved violence since her ouster from power in August.
- "A top leader of the Sanatan Dharma community has been unjustly arrested, he must be released immediately. Temples have been burned in Chittagong. In the past, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries and houses of the Ahmadiyya community have been attacked, vandalized, looted and set on fire. Religious freedom and security of life and property of people of all communities must be ensured," the Awami League posted Hasina's statement on X.
