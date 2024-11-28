Chinmoy Krishna Das unjustly arrested, says ousted ex Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday backed the arrested Hindu monk, Chinmoy Krishna Das, saying he was "unjustly arrested" and must immediately be released. She asked the Bangladesh government to protect religious and ethnic minorities that have braved violence since her ouster from power in August. Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina

"A top leader of the Sanatan Dharma community has been unjustly arrested, he must be released immediately. Temples have been burned in Chittagong. In the past, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries and houses of the Ahmadiyya community have been attacked, vandalized, looted and set on fire. Religious freedom and security of life and property of people of all communities must be ensured," the Awami League posted Hasina's statement on X.

Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee Bangladesh after weeks of widespread violence during students' protests against reservations in government jobs. She fled Dhaka in a military aircraft after resigning as the prime minister of Bangladesh and sought refuge in New Delhi.

"After the killing of countless Awami League leaders, activists, students, the public and members of the law enforcement agencies, harassment through attacks, cases and arrests is going on. I strongly condemn and protest these anarchist actions," she added.

Muhammad Yunus, a Bangladeshi economist, has been heading the interim government in the country since August 8.

"A lawyer was killed in Chittagong, I strongly protest this murder. Those involved in this murder must be found and punished quickly. Human rights have been grossly violated through this incident. A lawyer went to perform his professional duties, and those who beat him to death in this way are terrorists. Whoever they are, they must be punished," she said.

"If the Yunus government, which seized power unconstitutionally, fails to punish these terrorists, then it will also have to face punishment for violating human rights. I appeal to the countrymen to stand united against this kind of terrorism and militancy. It is important to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the common people," she added.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on Monday after a person named Md Feroze Khan filed a case against him and 18 others for hoisting a saffron flag above the Bangladesh national flag during a rally in October.

According to the Bangladesh Flag Rules, 1972, no other flag can be flown above the national flag.

India on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

"...There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples,” the MEA said in a statement earlier this week.

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das,” it added.