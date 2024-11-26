‘We, Sanatanis want united Bangladesh’: Arrested ISKCON monk Chinmoy Das Prabhu from prison van

"We want a united Bangladesh," stated Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, arrested by Bangladeshi authorities, in a message from a prison van on Tuesday. Bangladeshi Hindu leader Krishna Das Prabhu asked his supporters to remain peaceful.(AP)

Addressing his followers outside the Chittagong court, the ISKCON priest, who enjoys massive popularity in the country, urged his supporters to remain peaceful and avoid disrupting public order, PTI reported.

"We are not against the state and the government. We, the Sanatanis, are a part of the state. We will not do anything to destabilise the state and destroy peaceful coexistence. We will hold a peaceful protest by controlling our emotions and turning them into strength," he was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

A huge gathering around the prison van carrying Das emerged outside the court in support of the ISCKON priest amid slogans of 'Jai Sree Ram.'

Violent clashes erupted in Bangladesh after Chinmoy Das, also known as Krishna Das Prabhu, was denied bail by a Chittagong court where he is on trial in a sedition case.

Security forces including Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) fired sound grenades and charged batons at the protesters to disperse the crowd. The van was finally able to leave the court premises at around 3:00 pm, the report said.

Bangladesh: Lawyer killed in protest over Chinmoy Das arrest

A public prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif, was killed after violent clashes sparked in Bangladesh on Tuesday after the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, AFP reported.

The unrest erupted after Brahmachari, who is currently facing sedition charges, was denied bail in the matter. The court order caused massive discontent amongst his supporters.

Bangladesh: Charges against Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari

The sedition case against Chinmoy Das and 18 others was filed on October 31 against former divisional organising secretary of the ISKCON, Chattogram, with Kotwali Police Station, The Daily Star report said.

In the complaint, Firoz Khan, then general secretary of Mohora ward Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), alleged disrespect to Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally organised by the ISKCON priest.