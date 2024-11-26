Bangladesh: Clashes over Hindu ISKCON priest Chinmoy Das' arrest kills lawyer

A public prosecutor was killed after violent clashes erupted in Bangladesh on Tuesday following the arrest of a prominent Hindu leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, AFP reported. Policemen charge baton to disperse the supporters of Bangladeshi Hindu leader Krishna Das Prabhu after they surrounded police van carrying their leader.(AP)

The unrest followed the denial of bail to Brahmachari, who is currently facing sedition charges.

During the clashes, a public prosecutor, Saiful Islam Alif, was killed. Nurul Alam, a police inspector posted at Chittagong Medical College Hospital said that Alif suffered severe head injuries.

The news of the lawyer's death has further escalated tensions in an already volatile state.

Chinmoy Das arrest: What happened at Chittagong court today?

ISKCON monk Brahmachari was arrested by Bangladeshi authorities on Monday while travelling from Dhaka to Chittagong.

His sudden detention led to a nationwide protest by his supporters and widespread global condemnation.

The protests turned violent when supporters of Brahmachari, a member of the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote group, surrounded the prison van transporting the priest after his court appearance in Chittagong.

While he was being taken away from the court, the demonstrators hurled stones at security forces, prompting authorities to deploy stun grenades and baton charges to disperse the crowd. Brahmachari was eventually taken to prison in a police vehicle.

India condemns Krishan Das Prabhu's arrest

India on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, urging Dhaka to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.

“We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh,” the MEA said.

The ministry further said that there are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities’ homes and business establishments, as well as theft, vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.