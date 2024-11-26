Bangladesh police use teargas, batons against Hindus protesting Chinmoy Das' arrest

Bangladesh police used teargas on Hindus protesting against the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent Hindu religious leader. Tensions escalated as police in Dhaka and Chittagong used tear gas to disperse a large crowd of Hindu protesters. The action came even as India urged Bangladesh's caretaker government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and minorities. Police personnel baton-charge protesting supporters of Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong.(AFP)

Chinmoy Krishna Das, associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was arrested at Dhaka airport on Monday on charges that include sedition. His arrest has sparked widespread protests from his supporters, with many voicing concerns over the treatment of Hindus and religious minorities in the country.

Das faces charges related to his role in organising a rally in Chittagong in October, where he allegedly disrespected Bangladesh's national flag. The protest turned violent, and the court in Chittagong denied him bail on Tuesday, resulting in his immediate return to prison. As Das was being escorted back to jail, more than 2,000 of his supporters surrounded the police van, blocking it for over two hours.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police Commissioner Hasib Aziz described the situation as chaotic, stating that the protesters "went on a rampage".

"They went on a rampage, throwing bricks at us. To disperse the crowd, we had to fire tear gas. No one was seriously injured, but one of our constables was hurt," Aziz told Reuters.

The arrest and the ensuing protests have drawn the attention of neighboring India, which expressed deep concern over the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

India raises ‘deep concern’

India on Tuesday urged Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh."

There are "several documented cases" of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples in Bangladesh. "It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings," the statement said.

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5.