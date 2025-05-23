104-year-old life convict from UP released after 43 years in jail

A 104-year-old man who spent 43 years in jail on charges of murder and attempted murder was released from the Kaushambi district jail after being acquitted by a high court, officials said on Friday. A 104-year-old man who spent 43 years in jail on charges of murder and attempted murder was released from the Kaushambi district jail after being acquitted by a high court.(Unsplash/representative )

Lakhan's release, facilitated by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), came after the Allahabad High Court acquitted him earlier this month.

A resident of Gauraye village in the Kaushambi district, Lakhan, born on January 4 1921, according to his jail records, was arrested in 1977.

Lakhan was involved in the death of a man named Prabhu Saroj, who was killed during a fight between two groups on August 16, 1977.

He, along with three other men, was then sentenced to life imprisonment by the District and Sessions Court Prayagraj in 1982.

Subsequently, he appealed to the Allahabad High Court, which acquitted him after 43 years on May 2, 2025.

Of the four convicts who appealed against the trial court verdict in the high court, three died during the case's pendency.

"Following the court order and with the cooperation of the District Jail Superintendent, Lakhan was released from Kaushambi District Jail on Tuesday," Additional District Judge Poornima Pranjal, Secretary of the Kaushambi DLSA, said.

He was then safely escorted to his daughter's home in the Sharira police station area of the district, where he is currently residing.