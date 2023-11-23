'12-14 hours': Senior official gives time frame for Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation

Uttarkashi: The Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue operation is likely to be completed in 12-14 hours, former advisor to the prime minister's office, Bhaskar Khulbe, said on Thursday. He said after reaching the 41 trapped workers, it may take three more hours to take them out one-by-one. This is the first time the rescue authorities have announced a time frame for the rescue of the workers. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (C), alongside Independent disaster investigator and President of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association Arnold Dix (9L), walk out of the tunnel after reviewing the rescue operation to free workers trapped in the Silkyara under construction road tunnel. (AFP)

The senior official said that the rescue workers removed an iron mesh that was blocking the way of the drillers. The iron mesh delayed the rescue operation by several hours as it was difficult to remove it in a claustrophobic environment inside the pipe.

"It took us six hours to remove it. But the good news is that we have cleared the hurdle which came yesterday after drilling up to 45 metres had been done," he told the media.

He said the rescue workers were welding the pipes and drilling would begin soon.

"It will take around 12 to 14 hours more to complete the whole operation of reaching the workers. After that, it will take three more hours to take out the workers one by one. That will be done with the help of NDRF," he added.

According to reports, only 6 meters of drilling separates the rescue workers from the trapped workers.

Uttarkashi: Rescue and relief operation underway.(PTI)

Post-rescue plan ready

The Uttarkashi administration and other agencies have made elaborate arrangements for post-rescue retrieval of the workers, who have been trapped inside the tunnel for 12 days.

"Our post-rescue action plan is ready. We have prepared final details about where to take them (rescued workers), how to take them. We will have a green corridor in place for their movement," says Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi told ANI.

The administration has arranged for 41 ambulances that are waiting outside the tunnel.

"45 metres of pipeline has been laid through auger machine. The rescue is at its final stages. There are some obstacles,. but I hope that the workers are rescued as early as possible. Post-rescue preparations have been done. Ambulances and Hospitals are ready for their check-up and treatment. PM Modi is taking updates on the rescue every single day. He took the update today as well. Our experts are working day and night to rescue the workers," said Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

