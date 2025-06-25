127-year-old Havelock Bridge in Andhra to be revamped

The 127-year-old Havelock Bridge, one of the oldest railway bridges in India, built on Godavari river at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, will be restored and repurposed into a world-class heritage, cultural, and entertainment zone, according to an official statement. The Havelock Bridge (right) was decommissioned in 1997 after the Godavari Arch Bridge was built next to it. (HT photo)

The initiative will be undertaken with an estimated budget of ₹94.44 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme for 2024–25, funded by the Central government, tourism and cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh announced on Monday.

He said the project is being taken up as part of the Akhanda Godavari tourism project, for which Union minister for tourism and culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would lay the foundation stone on Thursday. Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari would also take part in the programme, he said.

The construction of the Havelock Bridge commenced on November 11, 1897 and opened for traffic on 30 August 1900. The bridge was named after Sir Arthur Elibank Havelock, the then-British governor of Madras Presidency.

As per the details mentioned on the plaque installed at the bridge, the construction was taken up by then engineering-in-chief Frederick Thomas Granville Walton, assisted by executive engineers RA Delanougerede, FD Couchman and JE Eaglesome.

The Havelock Bridge was constructed with stone masonry and steel girders. It has 56 spans each of 45.7 metres and is 3,480 metres long. The rail bridge, which served as a critical railway bridge across the Godavari river, lies on the busy Howrah-Chennai line.

Having served its full life span of 100 years, it was decommissioned in 1997, after the present Godavari Arch Bridge was built on the river adjacent to it, which is now being used to host civic water supply pipelines.

According to the tourism minister, out of these 56 spans, 25 spans will be revamped and themed individually. “Each span will be developed with a unique experiential theme to reflect the cultural, historical, and modern identity of Andhra Pradesh and Rajamahendravaram,” he said.

The proposed themes include history of Rajamahendravaram, history of Andhra Pradesh, artificial waterfalls, glass skywalks, gaming zones, space-themed installations, urban handicraft bazaar, hanging gardens, hologram zoo, time travel experience, rail museum and aquarium tunnel. “In order to support the themed zones, as many as 10 buffer zones will be set up with essential tourist amenities, rest areas, and navigation points. This development aims to convert the non-functional bridge, which was earlier proposed to be demolished by Indian Railways, into a vibrant public space,” he said.

He said the decision to revive bridge was taken keeping in view the sentiments of the people of the twin Godavari districts, who view the bridge as a symbol of their cultural heritage.

“The restoration will be carried out in compliance with strict safety standards, ensuring it is structurally safe for visitors. Environmental measures will also be implemented under the National River Conservation Programme, to ensure eco-friendly tourism development around the Godavari riverfront,” Durgesh said. He added that the project is expected to become a major crowd-puller, generating employment, encouraging local artisans, and boosting the regional economy.

He said as part of the Akhanda Godavari tourism project, various other projects would be taken up keeping in view the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu (a once-in-12 years religious event on the lines of Kumbh Mela), aiming to make the area accessible to tourists. Tenders have already been finalized for the beautification of Pushkar Ghat, adjacent to the Havelock Bridge. The bridge and Pushkar Ghat will be interconnected to develop it as a dynamic tourist destination.