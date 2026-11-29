At least 13 people were killed and one injured after a speeding SUV carrying 14 occupants collided with a vehicle ahead on the Ranchi-Patna main road in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a senior police official said early Sunday.

Tragedy on way to Rajrappa: 13 killed in Scorpio accident in Jharkhand (Screengrab from X/@PTI_News) more less

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The accident took place around 2am at Painki, under the jurisdiction of the Kuju Outpost (OP) police station. The Scorpio was travelling from Bihar's Nalanda district when the collision occurred.

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"All the occupants were residents of Nalanda district in Bihar," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Ramgarh Alok Ranjan told PTI. The deceased included three women, he added.

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Victims were travelling to Rajrappa temple

{{^usCountry}} The occupants were on their way to offer prayers at the Maa Chhinnamastika Temple in Rajrappa when the accident occurred, Anil Kumar, Civil Surgeon at Ramgarh Sadar Hospital, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The occupants were on their way to offer prayers at the Maa Chhinnamastika Temple in Rajrappa when the accident occurred, Anil Kumar, Civil Surgeon at Ramgarh Sadar Hospital, said. {{/usCountry}}

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Of the 14 people in the vehicle, 13 died, while one male occupant survived with injuries. He is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital, Kumar said, ANI reported.

The bodies of the deceased will be sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination, Ranjan said.

Police are investigating the accident to establish the exact circumstances and determine what led to the collision, the SDPO added.