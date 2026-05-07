1.62 lakh road fatalities in 2024 due to negligence: NCRB data

Approximately 92% of all road fatalities in India in 2024 were due to negligence, when the Crime in India 2024 report, released on Wednesday, and road crash casualty data furnished by the ministry of road transport and highways in Parliament in December 2025 are read together. This also means that the marginal improvement in the share of road crash fatalities attributable to negligence in 2023 was reversed in 2024. In 2023, approximately 91% of all road fatalities in India in 2023 were due to negligence improving from 92% in 2022. A cause-wise breakup by MoRTH data for 2024 is yet to be made public. (Representative file photo)

While the National Crime Records Bureau report released on Wednesday stated deaths due to negligence related to road accidents rose to 162,500 (daily average of 445) in 2024, the number of road crash fatalities recorded was 177,177 (daily average of 485) according to a reply in Parliament by union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH). The same reply mentioned India’s road crash fatality rate per lakh population is 11.89 compared with China’s 4.3 and 12.76 in the US, according to World Road Statistics 2024.

Similarly, Crime in India 2023 report and ‘Road accidents in India’ report had put the number of road crash fatalities at 157,831 (daily average of 432) and 172,890 (daily average of 474), respectively. In 2022, MoRTH recorded 168,491 road crash fatalities (daily average of 462) and NCRB recorded 155,622 deaths due to negligence related to road accidents (daily average of 426).

In 2024, the majority (61.2%) of road accidents were due to overspeeding, accounting for 1,01,649 deaths and 2,83,162 persons injured, the ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2024’ report (separate from Crime in India report) released by the NCRB on the same day said.

Dangerous/careless driving or overtaking contributed to 26% road accidents, which caused 46,132 deaths and 1,12,504 injuries and 2.1% of road accidents were due to poor weather conditions.

The report further said rural areas accounted for the majority of incidents (59.7%) compared to urban areas (40.3%). Notably, 31.2% of total road accidents were reported near residential areas.

East Indian states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha recorded the highest number of road crash deaths due to negligence with 11,975 , 10,309 and 5,079 instances respectively.

The same report said two-wheeler riders and pedestrians are the most vulnerable road users in India, collectively accounting for 63% of all road accidental deaths in 2024. This finding is consistent with MoRTH data of recent years. Two-wheelers accounted for the highest number of road fatalities nationally at 84,599 (48.3% of all road accidental deaths) and injuries at 2,23,652 persons (49.9% of all road injuries).

Pedestrians formed the second-largest victim group in road accidents with 25,769 deaths (14.7% of all road accidental deaths) and 53,370 injuries (11.9% of all road injuries). Ahmedabad (180 deaths) and Delhi City (147 deaths) reported the highest fatalities at pedestrian crossings among major cities while 6.1% of all road accidents in urban areas occurred specifically at pedestrian crossings.

A cause-wise breakup by MoRTH data for 2024 is yet to be made public.