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‘1984 violence planned’: BJP marches against Congress in Delhi, says party should apologise

The BJP protest was led by Union petroleum minister Hardeep Puri and attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as well.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026, 08:09:45 IST
By Paras Singh
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday carried out a protest march against the Congress in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, targeting the party over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, as the INDIA bloc held a rally at Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP State President Harsh Malhotra and other leaders join members of the Sikh Sangat for a protest march. (ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP State President Harsh Malhotra and other leaders join members of the Sikh Sangat for a protest march. (ANI)

The BJP protest was led by Union petroleum minister Hardeep Puri, who said the violence unleashed in Delhi on November 1, 1984, was not spontaneous anger but a “well-planned massacre”. BJP leaders said the Congress should apologise to the Sikh community for choosing such a sensitive date for its political rally.

“There has been a concerted effort to argue that the violence was spontaneous and caused by anger among people. This is not right... The violence started on November 1 but continued for four days. It was a well-planned conspiracy... The Congress should introspect. If they had to select a day for this [protest], should it have been November 1?” Puri said, describing the 1984 violence as “genocide”.

‘Deliberately chosen this day for protest’

Deep Dive

Why did the BJP criticise the Congress rally being held on November 1?

BJP leaders said November 1 is associated with the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and called it an insensitive date for a political rally. They said the choice could reopen the Sikh community’s wounds.

What did BJP leaders say about the 1984 anti-Sikh violence?

Union minister Hardeep Puri described the violence as a planned massacre, rather than spontaneous anger, and said it continued for four days. BJP leaders said the Congress should apologise to the Sikh community.

Where did the BJP hold its protest march over the 1984 violence?

The march took place in west Delhi, starting at Hari Nagar depot and continuing for about a kilometre to Tilak Nagar metro station. It was led by Union petroleum minister Hardeep Puri.
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CM Gupta, wearing a black headband at the protest, recalled how a Sikh neighbour had taken shelter at her parents’ home during the violence. “The violence forced lakhs of Sikhs to cut their hair to protect their identities and save themselves... They [Congress] have selected this day for their political aspirations. They are still entangled in the same greed. Rahul Gandhi is also promoting lawlessness to gain power.”

Also Read I ‘Orchestrated drama’: BJP slams INDIA bloc’s rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Gupta said Congress leaders talk about the Constitution, but the 1984 violence was the murder of the Constitution and democracy.

Delhi BJP chief Malhotra said: “Congress leaders like Sajjan Kumar were directly responsible for the genocide against Sikhs. They even targeted and identified certain houses... The Congress has deliberately chosen this day for its protest. We have reached here in large numbers to pay homage to the martyrs of this genocide.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Paras Singh

Paras Singh is a New Delhi-based journalist with Hindustan Times, where he serves as Deputy Metro Editor. He reports on urban governance, the Delhi government, the Delhi BJP, water management, the environment, communities and city life. He joined Hindustan Times in 2021 after beginning his journalism career at The Times of India in 2016, where he covered civic bodies, the water and power sectors, and urban infrastructure. Over the last decade, some of his reporting has led to significant public impact, with investigations into environmental violations, corruption and illegal industrial activity contributing to multiple judicial interventions by the National Green Tribunal and the Delhi High Court. A graduate of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Paras studied journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Having extensively covered the capital's evolving civic and governance landscape, his recent work increasingly explores Delhi's history, built heritage, urban evolution and the relationship between people and place, alongside continuing to report on governance and public policy.

bjpsikhRekha Gupta
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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