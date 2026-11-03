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19-year-old held for blinding elderly man with chilli powder, snatching gold chain in UP's Wazirganj

The victim’s son said two men threw chilli powder into his father’s eyes and snatched his gold chain. Police recovered part of the chain.

Updated on: Nov 3, 2026, 12:32:16 IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 19-year-old man nicknamed ‘Shooter’ was arrested on Monday for allegedly throwing chilli powder into an elderly man’s eyes before snatching his gold chain in Wazirganj. Police recovered a piece of the stolen chain from him, nearly a week after the robbery.

2 unidentified men attacked the victim, throwing chilli powder into his eyes before snatching the gold chain from his neck and fleeing. (Representative Photo)
2 unidentified men attacked the victim, throwing chilli powder into his eyes before snatching the gold chain from his neck and fleeing. (Representative Photo)

The accused was identified as Khushhal Kashyap alias Tushar alias Shooter, a resident of Madeyganj. He was arrested near the railway tracks close to the fruit market, beneath the under-construction Green Corridor bridge, police said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s son, Ashish Kumar Verma, two unidentified men attacked his father on October 26, throwing chilli powder into his eyes before snatching the gold chain from his neck and fleeing.

Also Read | ₹4.5 lakh; nabbed in 30 mins">Nagpur man flings chili powder at SBI staff, flees with 4.5 lakh; nabbed in 30 mins

Police said they recovered a piece of the stolen chain from his possession. During questioning, the accused allegedly said he had fallen into bad company and sought forgiveness. Further investigation is underway to establish the identity and role of the second person allegedly involved in the robbery.

 
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Home/India News/19-year-old held for blinding elderly man with chilli powder, snatching gold chain in UP's Wazirganj
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