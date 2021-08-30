2 killed, 5 buried under debris due to landslide in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

At least two people were killed and five others were buried under debris due to a landslide in Pithoragarh district, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Monday. Pithoragarh district has been receiving incessant rainfall for the last four to five days, leading to several incidents of landslides. A 23-year-old woman went missing last week in Joshi village of Dharchula sub-division of Pithoragarh, reports news agency PTI.

"Instructions have been given to the district magistrate to intensify the rescue mission. I pray to God for the safety of the people trapped there," Dhami tweeted in Hindi.

पिथौरागढ़ जनपद के जुम्मा गांव के पास भूस्खलन की वजह से 2 लोगों की दुखद मौत एवं 5 अन्य की मलबे में दबे होने की खबर है।

इस विषय में जिलाधिकारी से बात कर रेस्क्यू मिशन तेज करने का निर्देश दिया है। मैं वहां फंसे लोगों की सलामती के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 30, 2021

"Teams of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have been sent to Jumma village. Relief materials are also being sent," Pithoragarh district magistrate Ashish Chauhan said, according to ANI.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert in the Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand for August 29-30, forecasting heavy rainfall in these areas. The situation prevailing in the state is such that due to heavy rains, dozens of roads have been damaged, bridges have been washed away and many areas have been submerged.

Dhami on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of disaster-hit areas in the Garhwal division of the state, which has been affected by heavy rains. He surveyed the disaster affected areas of Devprayag, Totaghati, Tindhara, Kaudiyala, Rishikesh, Ranipokhari, Narendranagar, Fakot and Chamba of Garhwal division.

Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have caused a lot of destruction and 166 roads in the state, including the Badrinath and Gangotri highways, have been closed. The Rishikesh-Badrinath road has been put on red alert due to incessant rains, reported news agency ANI.

The Rishikesh-Gangotri highway (NH-94) was closed for vehicular traffic from Narendra Nagar to Chamba on Friday after a large portion of it was breached following heavy rains in Fakot and was blocked at a number of places due to landslide debris. It was opened for light vehicular traffic movement on Saturday.