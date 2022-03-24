Home / India News / 2 minors among four held for gang rape in Vellore: Police
2 minors among four held for gang rape in Vellore: Police

Chief minister M K Stalin said in the assembly on Wednesday that the doctor, who hails from Bihar, filed a complaint that drunk men had assaulted her on late on March 17 when she was travelling to the hospital where she works in Vellore with a friend.
Four people, including two minors, have been held in the case and police are on the lookout for the fifth accused. (HT Archives)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu

Amid the furore over the Virudhunagar rape case in Tamil Nadu, another crime has emerged from Vellore where five people, including two minors, have been accused of gang raping a doctor.

Four people, including both minors, have been caught and police are on the lookout for the fifth accused.

Two of the accused, Bharath and Manikandan, confessed to police that they picked up the two doctors in an auto and took them to a desolate place. The accused had dragged the man to an ATM and forced him to draw 40,000 and hand over the money to them, police said. The man hails from Nagpur.

According to reports, the victims had taken an auto around 1 am after watching a movie. They were told it was a share auto, in which there were 4 people including the auto driver.

The victim told the police that the vehicle took a different route and the five people overpowered the couple to allegedly gang rape the woman and rob them.

“Because this is a case of gang rape, we are not divulging any information,” DSP R Ravichandran, who is heading the special probe team, said.

