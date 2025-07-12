Two University of Kerala officials have been operating as ‘registrars’ in the backdrop of the power struggle between the university syndicate and the vice-chancellor, officials familiar with the matter. 2 ‘registrars’ operating in Kerala University

While KS Anil Kumar, who was suspended by V-C Mohanan Kunnummal on July 2 but whose suspension was later allegedly revoked by the university syndicate last week, continued to function from the office of the registrar at the university office in Palayam on Friday, Mini Kappen, who was given the temporary charge of registrar by the VC, operated from another office within the same premises, the officials added.

Anil Kumar was suspended by the V-C on July 2, for allegedly insulting the governor, who is the chancellor of the university, by cancelling an event on the Emergency, during which the controversial portrait of “Bharat Mata” was used by the organisers. Kumar had given orders to cancel the event citing violation of university guidelines, but the event was nevertheless held as planned.

A university official, on condition of anonymity, told HT that the VC has returned at least three official files sent by Anil Kumar. “While the V-C has returned the files sent by Kumar, he has signed off on over a dozen files sent for his approval by the other registrar Mini Kappen,” he said.

When asked about the files sent by him being returned, Kumar didn’t give a clear response. “Let us see,” he told reporters.

G Muralidharan, a Left-aligned Syndicate member, said, “(Kappen) who is acting as the registrar has no authority to remain in that office. It is a violation of the university statute.”

Meanwhile, the VC has not returned to the university for over two weeks after going on leave. He is reported to be in Kozhikode and handling affairs remotely, officials said.

The SFI, student wing of the CPI(M), protested on the university premises on Thursday as wellas Friday, when they installed a poster depicting the VC as an RSS worker in the campus.

On Thursday, the protesters marched to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s residence in protest against his actions as Chancellor of universities, alleging attempts to “saffronise” higher education institutions under the influence of the Sangh Parivar.

Earlier, on Monday, leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticised the state government for “destroying” Kerala’s once-proud higher education sector.

He said ongoing political conflicts between the government and Raj Bhavan have led to instability and uncertainty in universities.

Instead of focusing on academic reforms, the government is turning institutions into political wings of the ruling party, while the Sangh Parivar pushes for saffronisation, the Congress leader alleged.

Satheesan warned that the declining quality of education is forcing students to seek opportunities outside the state and country.

He urged both the government and the Raj Bhavan to stop politicising education and reminded them that history will not forgive those who neglect the future of Kerala’s youth.