2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts: 38 convicts awarded death penalty. Full list

Thirty-eight of 49 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case have been sentenced to death by a special court in Gujarat on Friday. The remaining 11 have been given life imprisonment.

The judgement comes 10 days after special court judge A R Patel declared 49 of the total 78 accused as guilty under various offences of the Indian Penal Code, including for murder, sedition and waging war against the state, as well as under offences of the UAPA and Explosive Substances Act.

The convicts who have received the death penalty include Safdar Nagori, who is the general secretary of the Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)- a banned terrorist group formed in Uttar Pradesh in the late 90s.

The names of 38 convicts are as follows:

1. Javed or Jahid

2. Imran Ibrahim Sheikh

3. Iqbal Qasam Sheikh

4. Shamsuddin Shaikh

5. Gyasuddin Ansari

11. Shibli alias Sabit

12. Safdar Nagori

13. Hafiz Husain Adnan

14. Md Sajid Saad

15. Abu Asar alias Mufti Shaikh

16. Md Arif Kagzi

17. Md Usman Agarbattiwala

18. Husain Mansuri

19. Qamaruddin

20. Amil Parvez

21. Asif Shaikh

22. Md Arif Mirza

23. Qayamuddin Kapadia

24. Md Saif Shaikh

25. Zishan Ahmed

26. Ziaur Rahman

27. Md Shakil Luhar

28. Anik Khalid Md Akbal Chaudhary

29. Fazle Rahman Durani

30. Md Naushad Syed Ahmed Bawa Barelvi

31. Sarfuddin Satar

32. Saifur Rahman Ansari

33. Md Ansar Saduli Abdul Karim

34. Md Tanvir Pathan

35. Amin alias Raja

36. Md Mobin

37. Md Abrar Maniar Md Rafiq

38. Tausif Pathan

On July 26, 2008, bombs went off in several parts of Ahmedabad including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, parked bicycles, cars, buses among others. As many as 56 people died and more than 200 were injured.

The Indian Mujahideen (IM) had claimed responsibility for the attack. The explosions took place six years after the Gujarat riots in 2002.