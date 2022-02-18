2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts: 38 convicts awarded death penalty. Full list
Thirty-eight of 49 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case have been sentenced to death by a special court in Gujarat on Friday. The remaining 11 have been given life imprisonment.
The judgement comes 10 days after special court judge A R Patel declared 49 of the total 78 accused as guilty under various offences of the Indian Penal Code, including for murder, sedition and waging war against the state, as well as under offences of the UAPA and Explosive Substances Act.
The convicts who have received the death penalty include Safdar Nagori, who is the general secretary of the Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)- a banned terrorist group formed in Uttar Pradesh in the late 90s.
The names of 38 convicts are as follows:
1. Javed or Jahid
2. Imran Ibrahim Sheikh
3. Iqbal Qasam Sheikh
4. Shamsuddin Shaikh
5. Gyasuddin Ansari
11. Shibli alias Sabit
12. Safdar Nagori
13. Hafiz Husain Adnan
14. Md Sajid Saad
15. Abu Asar alias Mufti Shaikh
16. Md Arif Kagzi
17. Md Usman Agarbattiwala
18. Husain Mansuri
19. Qamaruddin
20. Amil Parvez
21. Asif Shaikh
22. Md Arif Mirza
23. Qayamuddin Kapadia
24. Md Saif Shaikh
25. Zishan Ahmed
26. Ziaur Rahman
27. Md Shakil Luhar
28. Anik Khalid Md Akbal Chaudhary
29. Fazle Rahman Durani
30. Md Naushad Syed Ahmed Bawa Barelvi
31. Sarfuddin Satar
32. Saifur Rahman Ansari
33. Md Ansar Saduli Abdul Karim
34. Md Tanvir Pathan
35. Amin alias Raja
36. Md Mobin
37. Md Abrar Maniar Md Rafiq
38. Tausif Pathan
On July 26, 2008, bombs went off in several parts of Ahmedabad including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, parked bicycles, cars, buses among others. As many as 56 people died and more than 200 were injured.
The Indian Mujahideen (IM) had claimed responsibility for the attack. The explosions took place six years after the Gujarat riots in 2002.