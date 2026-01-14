Global temperatures from 2023-2025 exceeded 1.5°C threshold for 1st time: Report

Global temperatures from the past three years (2023-25) averaged over 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, marking the first three-year period that has exceeded the threshold, European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Wednesday. In 2025, air and sea surface temperatures in the tropics were lower than in 2023 and 2024. (File Photo)

Last year was the third warmest year on record, only marginally (0.01°C) cooler than 2023, and 0.13°C cooler than 2024, the warmest year on record, C3S added.

But, in 2025, air temperature over global land areas was the second warmest, whilst the Antarctic saw its warmest annual temperatures on record and the Arctic its second warmest, C3S said.

The last three years, 2023-2025, were exceptionally warm for two main reasons, scientists said. “The first is the build-up of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, from continued emissions and reduced uptake of carbon dioxide (CO2) by natural sinks. Secondly, sea-surface temperatures reached exceptionally high levels across the ocean, associated with an El Niño event and other ocean variability factors, amplified by climate change.

“Additional factors include changes in the amounts of aerosols and low cloud and variations in atmospheric circulation,” C3S said.

Mauro Facchini, Head of Earth Observation at the Directorate General for Defence Industry and Space, European Commission, said exceeding a three-year average of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels is a milestone none of them wished to reach, yet it reinforces the importance of Europe’s leadership in climate monitoring to inform both mitigation and adaptation. “We expect Copernicus to play an important role in implementing tailored new tools for European climate resilience and risk management,” said Facchini in a statement.

In 2025, air and sea surface temperatures in the tropics were lower than in 2023 and 2024, yet still much above average in many areas outside of the tropics, the C3S said. The lower tropical temperatures compared to 2023-2024 were due to ENSO-neutral or weak La Niña conditions in the equatorial Pacific throughout 2025.