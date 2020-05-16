e-paper
Home / India News / 21 migrants killed as truck collides with another in UP’s Auraiya

21 migrants killed as truck collides with another in UP’s Auraiya

Migrant labourers injured in the truck collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya have been shifted to the hospital.

india Updated: May 16, 2020 07:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The migrants were killed a truck collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya.
The migrants were killed a truck collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya. (ANI Photo )
         

At least 21 migrant labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

According to ANI, the injured have been shifted to hospital.

They were coming from Rajasthan, it said.

More details are awaited.

