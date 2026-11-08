25-year-old stabbed to death in Bengal flat, live-in partner, her mother arrested: Cop

A 25-year-old resident of Garia in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district was stabbed to death inside a rented flat on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. Police also arrested the victim’s live-in partner and her mother as prime suspects.

Police started an investigation and sealed the flat. (HT Print/Representational)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Sarthak Sarkar was stabbed inside his rented flat in the Narendrapur area. Other residents of the multi-storey building said they heard Sarkar quarrelling with his live-in partner Sanchalika Basu, 24, and later found him lying on his bed with multiple wounds. Sarkar was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” an officer said, requesting anonymity.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to the police, Sarthak Sarkar’s father and sister, who live in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, said his phone was unreachable for several hours on Saturday evening. They said Sanchalika informed Sarthak’s sister over the phone that he had been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sarthak’s family went to Garia and sought help from his neighbours to enter the flat.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The body was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause and time of death. Sanchalika and her mother Moumita Basu were arrested on Sunday based on charges filed by the victim’s family,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The body was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause and time of death. Sanchalika and her mother Moumita Basu were arrested on Sunday based on charges filed by the victim’s family,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said doctors found stab wounds on the victim’s shoulder and upper body.

“Some scratch marks were found on Sanchalika Basu’s neck, indicating a struggle during the alleged murder,” the officer added.

Police started an investigation and sealed the flat.