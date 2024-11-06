The 3rd Rohini Nayyar Prize was awarded to Anil Pradhan, a 28-year-old from Odisha, for his contribution to STEM education in rural India. Pradhan’s work focuses on using technology and innovation to bring quality science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education to rural communities, an area where resources and infrastructure are often limited. His initiative, which began with just three children, now reaches 250,000 students across multiple states, demonstrating the impact of grassroots-level change. 28-yr-old bags third Rohini Nayyar prize

The Rohini Nayyar Prize, established in memory of the late economist and administrator Rohini Nayyar, is awarded annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to rural development in India. The prize recognizes achievements in civil society, government, enterprise, or academia and awards a citation and ₹10 lakh to the winner.

Former chief economic adviser Deepak Nayyar, speaking at the ceremony held in the national capital on Wednesday reflected on his late wife’s life and legacy during the award ceremony, spoke about her pioneering work in rural poverty and development.

Nayyar said that Rohini’s work was not widely visible in the public domain, but she was “incredibly influential in shaping public policy”.

Indian environmentalist Ashok Khosla, representing the jury, spoke about the vast challenges the world faces, including environmental degradation, climate change, and poverty. He said these complex issues require “systemic, societal, and self-sustaining solutions”, which cannot be addressed by government or business alone.

Former director general of CSIR and chief guest at the ceremony RA Mashelkar reflected on Rohini Nayyar’s approach to poverty. He quoted her belief that “true poverty is not only what lies in empty pockets, but what lies in hungry bellies, unlearned minds, and lives left without choices”, stressing her focus on well-being over income.