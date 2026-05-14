3 church leaders killed, 4 injured in Manipur ambush, triggers shutdowns

Three senior leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) were killed and four others injured on Wednesday when armed militants ambushed two vehicles on the road between Kangpokpi and Churachandpur in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, triggering shutdowns across key routes and deepening the crisis in the ethnic strife-torn state. A visual of an indefinite shutdown called by the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), condemning the alleged killing of three Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) church leaders, in Churachandpur on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

The victims were returning to Kangpokpi from a TBA conference in Churachandpur when the attack occurred between Kotzim and Kotlen. Eight people were travelling in the two vehicles; one escaped unhurt.

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The dead were identified as V Sitlhou, a leader of the Thadou Baptist Association — the Thadou being a Kuki-Zo community — and former general secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention, and two pastors — Kaigoulun Lhouvum and Paogoulen Sitlhou.

Violence also claimed a life in Noney district on Wednesday, where one man was shot dead and two others injured after armed militants ambushed a vehicle at around 6:20 pm between Nungsai and Joujangtek areas under Khoupum Police Station limits. The victims were travelling in a Bolero when the attack occurred. The deceased, Wilson Thanga, 52, a resident of Dolang Chiru village, sustained two bullet injuries on the spot. His wife, Thoireithei Thanga, 48, and the driver, Oliv Jatung, 42, of Dolana Chiru village, were injured and taken to Khoupum health care centre.

Also read | Church leaders gunned down in suspected militant attack in Kangpokpi; civilian killed in Noney

The victims belong to the Chiru community, a Naga tribe.

Chief minister Yumnam Khemchand, who visited the injured at Shija Hospitals in Imphal West along with deputy chief minister Losii Dikho, home minister Govindas Konthoujam, MLAs and other officials, condemned the first attack as “an act of terror”. The state government said it would bear all medical expenses for the injured and directed authorities to ensure they receive the “highest standard of care”.

Khemchand urged an immediate end to communal violence. “I assure the people that we will use every state resource to bring the perpetrators and their handlers to justice,” he said.

Thadou bodies imposed an indefinite total shutdown on Imphal-Dimapur National Highway 2 with immediate effect. The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) and Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF) also condemned the attack and announced an indefinite shutdown in Churachandpur district.

The Kuki Zo Council, a Kuki body, alleged that the attackers were cadres of the Zeliangrong United Front-Kasom (ZUF-Kamson) faction and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Issac Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction. Both organisations denied involvement.

The ZUF said there was “only one legitimate ZUF” and called the ZUF-Kamson nomenclature a “fabricated” name “maliciously used by NSCN-IM to mislead the public and tarnish the image of the Zeliangrong people.” The NSCN-IM also denied responsibility.

The United Naga Council (UNC), an apex Naga body, condemned the attack and said the situation had taken a further turn in the hours that followed. “In a disturbing turn of events after few hours of this ambush, it has been reported that about 20 Nagas of Konsakhul village have been held hostage by Leilon Vaiphei Kuki village,” the UNC said. “We are not able to comprehend this action of Leilon Vaiphei which seems to be a response to the very incident cited above which Nagas condemns without any reservation as fellow Christians.”

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) demanded action against the culprits and sought ex-gratia compensation for the families of the slain church leaders and drivers.

In a separate incident, Lenkhomang Chongloi, chairman of the Taphou Kuki village authority, on Wednesday sought registration of an FIR, alleging that 23 villagers were detained and eight vehicles seized at a petrol pump at Rikhumai Taphou and Phyamai Taphou, in Senapati district.