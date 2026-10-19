Tiger Shroff attack suspects, who were on the run, caught by cops in Kota

Three people have been detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the shooting at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, as the investigation into the attack continues.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, right, during a meeting with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff after unidentified assailants allegedly attacked the actor's vehicle. (DCM PRO)

Three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at Shroff near Pushpa Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, October 18. The actor escaped serious injury, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained gunshot injuries.

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Mumbai Police have launched an extensive investigation into the incident, forming 15 teams to trace the attackers and examining CCTV footage and forensic evidence.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Deep Dive Why were three people detained in Kota in connection with the shooting at Tiger Shroff's car? They were detained as Mumbai Police investigate the attack, but the available reports do not specify their suspected roles or provide further details about them. What evidence have Mumbai Police recovered in the Tiger Shroff shooting investigation? Police recovered the motorcycle allegedly used by the attackers near Andheri railway station. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage and forensic evidence to trace their movements. Has Mumbai Police confirmed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the shooting at Tiger Shroff's car? No. The gang's alleged operatives claimed responsibility on social media, but Mumbai Police have not officially confirmed its involvement. The motive remains under investigation.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the shooting. Two alleged operatives, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed in social media posts that they were behind the attack.

The gang also issued a threat to members of the Mumbai film industry who work with actor Salman Khan or do not follow its warnings.

However, Mumbai Police have not officially confirmed the gang’s involvement, and the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

Bike used in attack recovered

Mumbai Police recovered the motorcycle allegedly used by the assailants near Andheri railway station. Investigators are examining CCTV footage to establish the movements of the attackers, who were reportedly seen fleeing towards the railway station after the shooting.

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