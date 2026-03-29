3 killed, 1 injured as motorcycles collide head-on in Rajasthan

Three people were killed and another injured after two speeding motorcycles collided head-on in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place around 9 am on National Highway-148D (Bhilwara–Tonk) (Representative photo/ Getty)

The accident took place around 9 am on National Highway-148D (Bhilwara–Tonk). Due to the impact, both motorcycles were completely shattered, and all four riders were thrown nearly 100 metres away, police officers said.

“Two motorcycles carrying four persons collided head-on due to high speed. Vishal Singh, Narendra and Jitendra died on the spot, while Rahul sustained serious injuries,” Jahazpur police station in-charge Lokpal Singh said.

Rahul was taken to Jahazpur Hospital by locals with the help of an ambulance, where he is currently undergoing treatment. After the incident, a large crowd gathered at the spot, and police reached the scene to bring the situation under control.

Police shifted the bodies to the mortuary and informed the families. “The bodies have been kept in the mortuary, and postmortem will be conducted after the arrival of the relatives,” Lokpal Singh added.

Preliminary investigation suggests that over speeding led to the accident, and further probe is underway.