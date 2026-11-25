Three men were killed and two seriously injured after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed a trolley on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway (NH-48) late on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place late on Tuesday. (HT sourced) more less

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The incident took place near Dahmi flyover in Behror area. The deceased were identified as Harish Kumar, Devendra Prajapat and Hemant Prajapat, all residents of Mundanwada village.

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According to the police, the five youngsters were returning to their village from Bhagwadi in Behror when their vehicle lost control and crashed into a trolley around 1am. The collision badly mangled the front of the car, trapping all five occupants inside.

“We received information about the accident near the Dahmi flyover around 1am. On reaching the spot, we found a car had collided with a trolley from behind. Three people died on the spot and the other two sustained injuries. The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment,” Behror station house officer Ravindra said.

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{{^usCountry}} The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary of Behror hospital for post-mortem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary of Behror hospital for post-mortem. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said an investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.