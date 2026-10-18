3 rounds fired at man near Mumbai’s Wadala college, 2 arrested with firearms

A man escaped unhurt after three rounds were allegedly fired at him by three men who arrived in an Ola cab near SIWS College in Wadala (west) on Saturday night. Mumbai’s Matunga police arrested two suspects within an hour and seized firearms and live ammunition, officers said.

A man escaped unhurt after three men allegedly fired at him near SIWS College in Wadala. Matunga police arrested two suspects and seized firearms and ammunition.

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According to witnesses, the three individuals arrived in an Ola cab near SIWS College on R.A. Kidwai Road (Char Rasta) in Wadala (west) and fired three rounds at a man who was walking on the road.

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Upon receiving the information, the Matunga police, Crime Branch Unit 4 and DCP (Zone 4) Anurag Jain arrived at the scene.

The officers said that when the aggregator cab driver was traced, he claimed to have no knowledge of the shooting. The police then traced the accused and arrested them in the Antop Hill area within an hour.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the incident may have stemmed from a personal vendetta.

The two arrested men have been identified as Hamza Khan and Ali, alias Dawood Khan, both residents of Himmat Nagar, Wadala. They were apprehended with two pistols (including a country-made firearm, or ‘desi katta’) and live ammunition. The victim has been identified as Soheb, a resident of Sangam Nagar, Wadala TT.

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{{^usCountry}} Officers said that the accused and the victim hail from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. The police are yet to establish the motive behind the firing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officers said that the accused and the victim hail from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. The police are yet to establish the motive behind the firing. {{/usCountry}}