3 soldiers die after being trapped in avalanche at Siachen base camp

Three soldiers, who were trapped in Ladakh following an avalanche on Sunday, have lost their lives in the tragic incident, PTI reported officials as saying. The avalanche hit the Siachen base camp area on Sunday.(Representational Photo/PTI)

The three soldiers were trapped in the avalanche that hit the 12,000-feet-high Siachen base camp area on Sunday. Among the three soldiers who have died, two were Agniveers, the officials added.

The bodies of the soldiers were retrieved after a rescue operation was launched immediately after the avalanche, the report added.

More details will be added soon.