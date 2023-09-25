BJP fields 3 Union ministers in second list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made room for three Central ministers and several MPs, including Union Minister for agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel, minister of state for food processing, in its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh', at the Jamboree Ground, in Bhopal.(HT Photo)

Tomar will contest from Dimani and Patel from Narsinghpur, according to the list released on Monday.

The decision to field senior leaders who are ministers in the union council of ministers and lawmakers was taken by the party high command to bolster the party's chances at the hustings, according to a party functionary.

Minister for state for rural development Faggan Singh Kulaste will fight the elections from Niwas, a seat reserved for STs.

MPs such as Ganesh Singh, Rakesh Singh, Riti Pathak, and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya have also been given tickets to contest. Hoshangabad MP Uday Pratap Singh will contest from Gadarwara.

The second list includes 39 candidates of whom six are women. There are five SC seats and 10 ST seats in this lot.

The BJP announced the first list with 39 names in August.

"The party high command had sounded off MPs and ministers to be ready for elections. Some of the ministers who are Rajya Sabha members have also been asked to prepare for elections," the party functionary cited above said on condition of anonymity.

Another BJP leader said the party is also hopeful that it will buck anti-incumbent and the fatigue factor against its legislators by fielding senior ministers and lawmakers. "It will also reinforce collective leadership and address the concerns of caste balance, as well now have representation from various groups.”

